Betty White Estate Remembers Her Love for Anything ‘With a Leg on Each Corner’

Of all the legacies that the late Betty White left behind, her love of animals is one of the most profound. And today, her estate remembered that legacy with a touching post.

“Betty truly loved anything ‘with a leg on each corner,’” it wrote on Twitter. “Sweetcheeks was no exception. For her 98th birthday, our friends from Wildlife Learning Center brought some critters to our office for her to enjoy.”

White was heavily involved in multiple animal rights organizations during her lifetime. But the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, California, that housed Sweetcheeks was one of her favorites.

In fact, she was so active with the center that the workers actually named a baby porcupine Betty White a few weeks before her unexpected passing. And because the animal came with a friend, the center’s owner and director, David Riherd, gave White the honor of naming the second.

She chose Allen—after her late husband Allen Ludden. The Golden Girl actress made it a point to visit the adorable prickly rodents whenever she could. And frequenting the center came as no surprise because, in 2015, she famously told Entertainment Tonight that she “just likes animals better than people.”

And we can’t say that we blame her. Through her volunteer work, Betty White became a bit of a Dr. Doolittle, too.

As White’s estate noted in another post, the actress had a unique bond with all the four-legged, feathered, and swimming creatures on earth. “It didn’t matter how shy or timid or fierce and imposing an animal was,” the Instagram post read. “They were all drawn to Betty.”

“They sensed her kindness,” it continued. “She really had a soul connection to animals and it was beautiful to witness.”

Betty White Was an Honorary Forest Ranger

Because of that “soul connection” that Betty White had with animals, she also became an honorary forest ranger in 2010. Being a ranger was actually her first dream in life. But when White was young, park services didn’t hire women for the job. So, she became an actress instead.

The National Parks decided to right its wrongs with a major ceremony dedicated to White inside Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center. During the event, the actress earned a badge, a ranger’s hat, and a hug from Smokey Bear.

“In my heart, I’ve been a forest ranger all my life,” she told the crowd that night. “But now I’m official.”

White also shared that her parents were the people who fostered her love for the National Parks and animals. “My first memories are riding in front of my dad on his horse as we packed into the high Sierras,” she shared. “And we’d go in there for three weeks and never see another two-legged soul other than birds, in our lives. And then we’d come back and I’d live all the next year waiting for our next trip into the wildness. Wilderness is harder and harder to find these days on this beautiful planet.”