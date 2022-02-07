Betty White’s Estate Remembers Her Special Relationship With James Corden

The late actress and comedian, Betty White, continues to be remembered and adored by many. A recent Instagram post with television host, James Corden proves how much he enjoyed her company.

On Betty White’s social media page, representatives shared pictures of the two of them behind the scenes on his show. The two were all smiles for the cameras, but also each other. The caption reads: “Betty adored James Corden. From the moment she met him she knew he was someone special. We all looked forward to her appearances on his show because they had so much fun together!”

Fans of both the late dimpled superstar and Corden shared their love for both hosts in the comments. “I just love seeing all of these photos and memories you are sharing. I have such a soft spot for Betty, not only was she kind and funny, my grandpa’s favorite show was Golden Girls and he was a fan of hers.” Another fan wrote, “Love them both!”

After nearly 7 decades in the television business and almost two months following her death, Betty White continues to be loved and appreciated by many.

James Corden Pays Heartwarming Tribute to Betty White

Less than a week after the death of Betty White, James Corden pays his respect by giving an emotional tribute on the “Late Late Show.”

“Last week we lost a legend. Betty White was one of the funniest, kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting in the time since I’ve been doing this show,” he said. “She created some of the most memorable characters on television with a combination of humor and heart that was truly unique to her.”

Corden was happy to discuss the first time White appeared on his show. Apparently, after she read an interview with Corden, he mentioned how he never expected his show to be such a success. The “Late Late Show” host revealed that he told White insisted his show would succeed and he’d buy a Porsche and drive down Sunset Boulevard.

However, Corden showed viewers the toy car Betty White gave him and signed for him. Since then, he has kept the car in his office.

‘Golden Girls’ Soars on Nielsen’s Highest-Rated Shows Chart Since the Death of Betty White

Since Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve, fans continue to binge-watch “The Golden Girls.” I can proudly say I’m one of those fans. Since the hit series popped up on my Hulu back in December, I still can’t get enough of it!

White even won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her iconic role as Rose Nylund.

Lucky for fans of the series, we’re free to watch all seven seasons on Hulu. According to the New York Post, “The Golden Girls” made it to No. 8 on Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Acquired Programs list.