Betty White Estate Remembers ‘Magical’ Moment Jennifer Love Hewitt Arranged an Alpaca Playdate

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White have been dear friends since they starred in The Lost Valentine, a 2011 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. They’ve shared countless Scrabble games and some drunken nights (more on that later) over the years. But when the pandemic hit, Hewitt and White had to limit their interactions to mostly virtual.

But like all good friends, they know what you really need when you’re down. So in 2020, while we huddled indoors and shunned most of our favorite things, Jennifer Love Hewitt was bringing the fun to her bestie Betty.

Betty White’s estate shared that moment on Instagram in a Throwback Thursday post.

“In 2020, Jennifer Love Hewitt arranged for a COVID-safe visit from Whisper and Fable … two adorable alpacas,” the post said. “It was a truly magical day.”

Betty White adored animals and was a lifelong supporter of animal causes. Nothing would have made the former Golden Girls star happier than a pair of cuddly creatures at her front door. Outside of Robert Redford, of course.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Worried She’d Killed A National Treasure

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jennifer Love Hewitt opened up about her friendship with Betty White. The 9-1-1 star said she’d spent many nights with White playing board games and enjoying some of White’s favorite treats.

“Pizza and vodka are her favorites. She also loves hot dogs,” Hewitt said. “And she cheats at Scrabble horribly. But she’s Betty White so you just let her win.”

Once, they went out and Betty White got Hewitt so liquored-up they stumbled around like Bambi on ice. Hewitt said it was the drunkest she’s ever been in public, but it wasn’t all fun. White gave her a serious scare.

“One of the only times I’ve ever been super drunk was with Betty White, in public,” she said. “And she, like, veered off into a bush, and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, I am going to kill the National Treasure.’”

Hewitt Honors Betty White After Her Death

Betty White died on New Year’s Eve — one final injustice of 2021. Following her death, hundreds of celebrities released eulogies, but Jennifer Love Hewitt’s was particularly touching since they were so close.

She posted a tearful update to Instagram to explain what we should do to honor the entertainment icon.

“I’m sure you all know by now. If you don’t, Betty passed away this morning,” she posted. “She was going to be 100 years old in January. She was everything that you wanted her to be and more. So, please honor her by laughing – and drinking vodka, because she loved vodka. And playing Scrabble, because she loved to play Scrabble. And watching her on Golden Girls and all the amazing things she was a part of. Hug your animals because she loved animals more than anything in the world.”