Betty White’s Estate Shares Photo of Her Doing ‘Her Favorite Thing’ on 95th Birthday

Betty White’s estate is honoring her memory by posting some behind-the-scenes pictures of her with animals.

Betty White was a national treasure. To honor America’s “Golden Girl,” the late actress’ assistant is posting on her behalf. Her estate is keeping her memory alive by sharing some sweet images of White doing her favorite thing: giving her love to animals.

In the latest slideshow, White is shown petting a few furry friends. The first image looks to be of a wild cat of some sort. In the following two pictures, fans see the actress holding a kitten and a puppy. She has a smile on her face in the last image.

These shots were taken on Betty’s 95th birthday, while she was on set for her cameo on “Young & Hungry.” From reading the caption, it sounds like production surprised her with some sweet animals on set.

“On Betty’s 95th Birthday, she was doing her favorite thing… working! BUT with the kind cooperation and help of the production, we managed to surprise her with a few friends on set,” it reads.

Betty White’s Assistant Takes Over Instagram

Just last week, Betty White’s assistant announced that the late actress’ estate gave her the opportunity to manage her social media pages. With this opportunity, Kiersten hopes to spread positive messages that White would have shared herself.

“Hello everyone! Kiersten again,” she begins. “Betty’s estate has very graciously offered me the opportunity to manage Betty’s social media accounts moving forward (no, I have not done this previously). I am so grateful, and look forward to posting fun and meaningful memories. I also hope Betty’s social media will become a place to promote the things that mattered to her most… animals, the environment, being kind, all that she embodied.”

So far, Kiersten has shared some family moments, some cute ducks, and even a video from White herself. Just before her 100th birthday, the actress recorded a video thanking her fans for going to see her special birthday film, Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. The movie showed highlights from her life and career, as well as many celebrity cameos. Ahead of its premiere, White gave thanks to all of her supporters.

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. [She] knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️”