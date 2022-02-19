Betty White’s Estate Shares Sweet Video of Her and Georgina Engel Feeding a Giant Bear

It’s been one month since the world lost a legend, but the Betty White Estate continues to warm our hearts.

Fans of the late actress continue to learn more about her almost every day. Thanks to her team continuing to post to her social media, we know just where to turn to bring smiles to our faces.

In the newest post to the late star’s Instagram, fans watch Betty White and the late Georgina Engel feed giant brown bears. Can we say it surprises us though? White was a longtime animal activist and saw beauty in all creatures. If I knew the bear was trained and would never bite my face off, I’d be happy to do something like this! What about you, Outsiders?

Just seeing these two smile with glee is enough to make me do the same thing. However, I have to say, my favorite part of the video is seeing Engel put the marshmallow between her lips before the bear takes it from her mouth.

The caption reads, “Not only did I have the BEST boss ever, she as friends with some of the best people EVER!! I was blessed to count Georgia Engel as one of my dearest friends as well. These two ladies were so kind, so caring, so funny, so loving… and that bear is pretty great too.”

Fans in the comments go wild with emotions. One Betty-lover said, “Wow what an experience! I love her love for animals and the work she did with and for them.”

Betty White the Animal Whisperer

This also isn’t Betty White’s first time bonding with bears. We can even hear the instructor praising her for how well she is with the animal every time she visits. “Every time you come up Betty, I’m always amazed. He doesn’t take things this. . . . .softly,” he says.

I’m not too amazed because animals were a big part of Betty White’s life. Not just the stuffed animals she had scattered all over her house, but wild and domesticated ones she advocated for over the years.

In an interview with FOX News, White reveals where she got her love of animals from. “My mother and dad were big animal lovers, too. I just don’t know how I would have lived without animals around me. I’m fascinated by them — both domestic pets and the wild community.”

That deep love for animals made even more of a difference after her death on New Years’ Eve. While continuing to mourn her death, fans created The Betty White Challenge. The goal was for fans to donate at least $5 to any animal shelter around the world on what would’ve been the comedian’s 100th birthday.

The viral challenge even inspired many Facebook and Instagram users to donate almost $13 million to animal shelters.