Betty White Has a Snowplow Named After Her in Michigan

Long after she is buried, a snowplow with Betty White’s name on it will be cruising the streets of Michigan.

The snowplow, which officials have christened “Betty Whiteout,” is part of a program from the Michigan Department of Transportation (DOT) that began last year. The DOT started soliciting suggestions from residents for snowplow names. They then enter the names into the DOT’s live online snowplow tracker, which the public can monitor while they wait for roads to be cleared.

A DOT spokesman told Fox News that they received the snowplow name suggestions before the actress passed away on Dec. 31 of last year. But Michigan is not the only locale to institute a snowplow naming program. The practice is quite popular in Scotland, for example.

Besides Betty Whiteout, other snowplow names include Catch My Drift, Ice Force One, Han Snow-Lo and Snowbegone Kenobi.

‘Betty White Challenge’ Honors White’s Legacy

With White having passed away weeks before the milestone, some are now asking: How would Betty White want people to celebrate her 100th birthday?

And some Betty White fans think they’ve found the answer. It’s the #BettyWhiteChallenge, and it pays tribute to White’s legacy as an animal rights pioneer.

On Jan. 17, White’s birthday, the late actress’s fans are asking people to donate $5 to their favorite animal shelter or animal protection nonprofit in White’s honor. And they hope people will share the campaign on their social media accounts to raise awareness.

White Was an Avowed Animal Lover

White was an unabashed advocate for animals during her life. She worked with groups including the Morris Animal Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to better animals’ lives through scientific progress and educational outreach.

Some of the advances White took part in during her tenure in that group include the development of feline leukemia and parvovirus vaccines; pain management research; and malpractice charges for veterinarians who perform surgery without anesthesia, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

White also launched the Betty White Wildlife Fund, which helps animals trapped by ecological spills and other disasters. And she worked with American Humane to try to protect animals used in movies, TV shows and commercials, an industry in which they are frequently mistreated.

White was on the board of The Gorilla Foundation. So she got to meet Koko, the gorilla who famously understood human language. Koko apparently watched The Golden Girls prior to meeting White. And when White showed up, Koko invited White into her living area.

In her prime, White also reportedly adopted shelter animals and hosted a TV show titled The Pet Set.

So, all told, it’s safe to say a gift to an animal nonprofit would be just the kind of thing White could get behind if she were still with us.