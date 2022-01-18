Betty White: Meet a Seeing Eye Dog and Penguin Named After Icon to Honor Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is being remembered through two special animals.

In the Golden Girl’s honor, two new baby animals were named after her. Over the course of her life, she was a champion of animals. She often donated her time and money to rescues, shelters, zoos, and charities.

The Seeing Eye organization is celebrating White’s legacy by naming a recruit after her. The Yellow Labrador Retriever will go through two years of extensive training to become a guide dog. White was a supporter of the organization for over 40 years.

Meet the new pup, below.

White previously visited Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo. The attraction paid homage to her by naming one of their newborns.

“In honor of Betty White’s birthday today, we are naming our little blue penguin chick Rose! We think Betty would approve,” they tweeted.

“Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard told The Enquirer. “I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser. We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel.”

Zoo officials told the outlet that Rose is healthy. She is set to move into the little penguin habitat to join a colony of over 30 penguins.

See the penguin chick, below.

In honor of Betty White's birthday today, we are naming our little blue penguin chick Rose! We think Betty would approve! pic.twitter.com/OMXkKvaaB4 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 17, 2022

Betty White and a Special Zoo Tour

Firstly, the Los Angeles Zoo held a special place in Betty White’s heart. She visited the institution on numerous occasions. The zoo honored her in more ways than one to pay tribute to her legacy and 100th birthday.

Visitors can take a self-guided tour that shows off White’s favorite parts and animals of the zoo. For those not in Los Angeles, fans can take a virtual tour of her favorite spots online and learn about her fund that they established in her memory.

“Enjoy photos of Betty and animal friends from our archive and read in her own heartfelt, witty, and funny words on why she loved the Zoo,” the zoo tweeted. Aside from the photos and tour, they created a mini sanctuary with a huge tribute arch.

“Leave a note or memory at the Remembering Betty White Tribute Rose Garden in Ludden Plaza, which is located in the Australia section,” they wrote on social media.

The zoo has a Pink’s Hot Dogs location. The company will be donating a week’s worth of sales to the Los Angeles Zoo. Fans can get her very own “Betty’s Naked Hotdog” at the restaurant.

For fans looking to pay it forward and participate in her viral challenge, the Los Angeles Zoo is accepting donations. Now through the end of this month, donations made to the Betty White Tribute Fund will be matched by GLAZA trustees.