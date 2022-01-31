Betty White Tribute: How to, When to Watch

A special tribute to the late actress Betty White will be airing tonight on NBC. Here are all the details you need to know.

Betty White fans are in for a treat this evening. NBC is airing a special tribute to the actress and comedian, titled Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl. It premieres at 10 p.m. on the network and will feature many of White’s friends and loved ones.

According to TV Line, some of these special guests include President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey, and Jimmy Fallon. Cher is on the list as well, sharing her performance of the Golden Girls theme, “Thank You for Being a Friend.” Filming it on the original Golden Girls soundstage, the star teases her tribute on Twitter.

Every Friend is Golden 🌟



Tune In @nbc

Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT#CelebratingBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/V0ZyvMRzZY — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

In addition to celebrity messages, the telecast will take fans back to the best moments in White’s career. It will also show never-before-seen footage as well as her work as an animal advocate.

“The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit, and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” NBC says in their press release.

If you miss the tribute tonight, you can catch it on Peacock’s streaming service starting tomorrow, February 1st.

Betty White’s 98th Birthday

Betty White’s estate is sharing some of the actress’ favorite memories. Their most recent Instagram post shows how the star celebrated her 98th birthday. Cardboard cutouts of Robert Redford and Bam Bam the Bear are in the image. Betty White’s assistant explains the unique decorations.

“Two of Betty’s absolute favorites – Bam Bam and Bob,” she begins. “They were in our office and she greeted each upon arrival – “hi fellas,” and blew them kisses when she’d leave – “she ya next time.” On the occasion of her 98th Birthday they got dressed up for the celebration 😃”

Betty White’s longtime crush on Robert Redford was no secret. For instance, the star hoped for years to meet the actor. After her passing, Redford spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about his own feelings.

“She made us all laugh, including me. Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me. I had a crush on her, too!”

Fans are commenting on the hilarious office display. Laughing and sending their love to White, Instagram posts like these give fans joy.

“I’m so happy you’re continuing her account here. These posts make me smile and I look for them each day,” one user comments.

TV Line does not list Robert Redford as one of the tribute’s special guests. However, fans are hoping to see a glimpse of White’s biggest crush tonight.