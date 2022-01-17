Betty White: Zoos Across The Nation Pay Tribute to ‘Golden Girls’ In The Most Adorable Ways

Betty White is being honored by zoos around the world.

On January 17, the Golden Girl would have turned 100 years old. She passed away seventeen days on New Year’s Eve. Her cause of death was from a stroke she suffered earlier in the week. Zoos paid homage to White who worked frequently with zoos and animal shelters/rescues.

Los Angeles Zoo put on a spectacular tribute to Betty White, who frequented the zoo. Visitors can now take a self-guided tour that shows off her favorite parts and animals of the zoo. There are even photos of White with some of the animals. If you can’t visit in person, fans can take a virtual tour of her favorite spots online and learn about her fund.

“Enjoy photos of Betty and animal friends from our archive and read in her own heartfelt, witty, and funny words on why she loved the Zoo,” the zoo tweeted. They also created a complete memory arch where visitors can pay tribute to her.

“Leave a note or memory at the Remembering Betty White Tribute Rose Garden in Ludden Plaza, which is located in the Australia section,” they noted.

The zoo is also home to Pink’s Hot Dogs. The company will be donating a week’s worth of sales to the Los Angeles Zoo. She even has her very own, “Betty’s Naked Hotdog” at the eatery.

For fans looking to pay it forward and participate in her viral challenge, the Los Angeles Zoo is accepting donations. Now through the end of this month, donations made to the Betty White Tribute Fund will be matched by GLAZA trustees.

In honor of our dear friend and animal advocate Betty White Ludden on what would have been her 100th birthday, we invite you to celebrate her legacy with us. pic.twitter.com/TmQSIzMT2U — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 17, 2022

Other Zoos Pay Tribute to Betty White

Other zoos have also chimed in and shared their favorite photos and memories with White.

The San Diego Zoo wrote that she “was an outspoken animal advocate and recipient of our Conservation Medal for her efforts on behalf of endangered species and their habitats. In honor of her 100th birthday, we created a video of some of her favorites at the Zoo.”

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be honoring her with a $40,000 grant to the Gorilla Doctors.

She reached international stardom as well. The Toronto Zoo shared a sweet dedication to her.

“Today we honour Betty White, a true champion for wildlife. Betty was an animal-loving conservationist and while she never visited the Toronto Zoo, we applaud the passion she had for animals and using it to inspire others,” they tweeted.

On what would have been her 100th birthday, we celebrate the life of Betty White. She was an extraordinary person, whose love of animals helped generations foster a love of animals. Rest in peace, Betty. The zoo and aquarium community lost a great champion for wildlife.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/vNoVlOO9Qq — Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) January 17, 2022

On what would've been her 100th birthday, we are honoring Betty White. Betty spent her life advocating for animals and knew the value of zoos. In 1979 we welcomed Betty to our Reptile House grand opening. Thank you, Betty, for your passion for wildlife and support of our mission. pic.twitter.com/iYzXgltXNC — Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 17, 2022

The Cincinnati, Ohio Zoo made a heartwarming gesture to honor White. They named their newest baby blue penguin chick, Rose, after her Golden Girls character.

“We think Betty would approve,” the zoo tweeted. See a photo of the sweet chick, below.