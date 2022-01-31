Betty White’s Assistant Shared Adorable Story of Her Excitement for Birthday Special

Months before her death, Betty White reached out to a producer because she had an idea. She wanted to create a video as a way to say thank you to her fans. She would be 100 on Jan. 17, and that seemed like a good time. That idea snowballed into a larger documentary about her life that interviewed dozens of her friends and former costars. They were going to screen the movie for a one-day event at movie theaters around the country.

Sadly, Betty White died on Dec. 31, and she never got to see the finished product. Her former assistant said White was looking forward to appearing in a film since most of her work had been on television in The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

“She’s a TV gal, as she would always say,” Kiersten Mikelas told the Wall Street Journal. “She was tickled that people were going to buy a ticket to see her in the movie theater.”

The producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration decided to go ahead with the event. But now it would be a memorial. Fans could honor the icon and say thanks for the years of entertainment. They changed the name to Betty White: A Celebration, and it played in 1,5000 theaters across the country.

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein created the documentary. Boettcher said Betty White’s death came as a surprise.

“We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot for all of us.”

Boettcher explained that White felt a kinship with her fans. They’d invited her into their homes thousands of times for her shows over the decades she worked.

“It’s different than a movie star, she always said, where you go to a movie theater, and you see them on a big screen, and they’re untouchable. In the living room, you’re an intimate family member. Because of that privilege she had, she always wanted to make herself approachable to her fans.”

NBC to Release ‘Celebrating Betty White’ Tonight

NBC will release a celebration of Betty White’s life tonight, Jan. 31, at 10 p.m. called Betty White: America’s Golden Girl. Several celebrities are also taking part in the special to discuss her impact on the world of entertainment. Even President Joe Biden contributed to it.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” Biden tweeted after her death. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Some of the other stars also taking part in the special include Drew Barrymore, Cher, Anthony Mackie, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Jimmy Fallon, Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, and Ellen DeGeneres, PEOPLE reported.