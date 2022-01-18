Betty White’s Assistant Shares One of the ‘Last Photos’ Ever Taken of Her

Today would’ve been the late Betty White’s 100th birthday!

As the world knows, actress and comedian Betty White passed away of natural causes seventeen days shy of her 100th birthday.

To celebrate this day, the late star’s assistant, Kiersten, wrote a sweet message on the Hot in Cleveland actress’s Facebook page.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

So far, the post has received hundreds of thousands of likes, reactions, and reposts. Many of White’s fans contributed to the #BettyWhiteChallenge. In honor of her animal advocacy, they donated to animal shelters and charities all around the world when the challenge started with the idea to donate $5 to animal organizations on White’s 100th birthday.

We’re confident Betty White would’ve been touched by all the love she’s received since her passing. According to this comment, Robin Ganzert of the American Humane Society thought so too.

“I’ve had many conversations with Betty about animal welfare, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and really smiling.”

Betty White: A Celebration

Although Betty White’s 100th birthday was supposed to be a celebration of 10 decades on this planet, it turned into a tribute day.

Betty White: A Celebration is a one-night-only movie theater event. The film’s producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein shared surprised faces when news of the Golden Girls star’s death hit. They worked with White for over a decade.

“We were just shell-shocked. “I think with her so close to 100. It was just a gut-shot for all of us,” Boettcher told The Hollywood Reporter.

After the producers discussed with Betty White’s agent and team, they decided to continue with the program. The program is going to show her final on-screen appearance. When she died, producers pulled the movie from theaters to properly recreate it. They chose to recreate the film by including news about her death.

“The original beginning of the film was A-list stars wishing Betty a happy birthday and jointly singing ‘Happy Birthday. “We had to scrap all the A-list stars. It was like a five to seven-minute-long sequence. We had interview clips that we put in there that we had done that was, ‘Someday Betty will pass. What are your thoughts when that happens?’ Then Betty’s important message to her fans is what the film starts with. That was the crowning jewel at the beginning of the film,” Boettcher explained.

The photo Kiersten shared on Facebook was taken around the same time producers of Betty White: A Celebration filmed White’s last interview ever.