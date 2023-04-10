Betty White’s California Home Demolished Following $10M Sale

A little over a year after Betty White died in her sleep at the age of 99, the Golden Girls star’s California home was demolished following a $10 million sale.

According to TMZ, White’s home was torn down to make room for the new property owner’s soon-to-be-built massive mansion. The actress’ long-time home was roughly 3,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A pool was also attached to the home.

As previously reported, the demolition of Betty White’s property started late last year, and now, there is nothing left. The acting legend’s former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, had spoken out after workers tore down the house. “Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces, which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!”

TMZ reviewed the real estate records that revealed the new property owners filed for a permit to bulldoze the structure in November 2022. In February 2023, they filed paperwork indicating they were preparing to put in a new pool and spa. They are also going to be adding a new main house.

Betty White Purchased Her Now Demolished Home With Her Third and Final Husband Allen Ludden

Betty White had notably lived in the home for nearly 60 years. She bought the property with her third and final husband, Allen Ludden in 1968. She continued to live in the home decades after Ludden’s 1981 death.

While celebrating her 94th birthday, White told New You that she loved her life and didn’t want to change anything about it… Except for one thing. “The main change would be to bring Allen back,” Betty explained. “And I wish I hadn’t had two bad marriages. They were probably my fault; I didn’t marry the right men.”

Before marrying Ludden, Betty White married her first Dick Barker in 1945 and divorced within the first year. She then married Lane Allen but ended up splitting from him after two years because he wanted to start a family while she was focused on her acting career.

White married Ludden in 1963 after meeting him as a celebrity guest on his game show Password in 1961. He ended up proposing to her twice before she said yes. They stayed married until his death from stomach cancer in 1981.

When asked about any admirers after Ludden’s death, Betty White said nothing compared to her late husband. “I’ve had lovely relationships, but not anything in the league of Allen.”

In regards to her best life advice, White added, “Be kind and think about people around you – the animals around you, too. We do terrible things to each other. We have to work hard to stop that, to deflect that. That’s a great thing we can all achieve.”