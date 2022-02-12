Betty White’s Estate Shares Adorable Pictures of Late Star Bonding with the ‘Office Mascot’

Betty White is well-known for her love of animals. The actress worked tirelessly with a variety of charities and shelters truly making a difference for the animals of this world. Now the Golden Girl’s estate is sharing a photo of the late actress as she gives some sweet snuggles to one of the most adorable mascots to ever exist.

In a Friday night Instagram post, Betty White’s assistant Kiersten Mikelas shared a moment Betty White shared with the “office mascot.” A mascot who is none other than Kiersten’s dog, Sophie. It’s an adorable pic. One simple snapshot truly encapsulates the actress’s endless love for all animals large and small.

“I mentioned in a previous post that after Betty’s beloved golden retriever, Pontiac, passed away she didn’t want to bring another pet into her home because she didn’t want to eventually leave someone behind,” the touching Instagram post reads.

“But, that didn’t stop her from spending lots of time cuddling fur babies,” the Insta post adds.

In the adorable photograph, the late actress is spending some time snuggling one of the cutest and tiniest pooches you will ever see. The former Golden Girl is clearly within her element, covering little Sophie with so many kisses. And, Sophie is very clearly loving every moment of her time with Betty.

“Sophie, my 2nd dog, was the official office mascot for quite awhile,” the message continues in the Friday evening post.

“You’ll see how tiring a day can be when you spend it being kissed by Betty White…” the message quips. It’s certainly a beautiful tribute for Betty White and a lovely testimony towards the love the actress had for all animals throughout her entire career.

Betty White’s Unending Love For Anything Animal Related

Betty White’s focus was certainly on serving animals who needed her via charities and shelters. Fans even raised over $13 million for shelters in the actress’s honor shortly after her death. However, White also had a fondness for stuffed animals, as evidenced by another recent Instagram post by the actress’s estate, sharing her impressive collection.

“Many people have asked if Betty really had a room full of stuffed animals,” the recent Instagram post notes.

“The answer is she had several!” the message adds. “Here is a sampling of some of the friends who took up residence in our office over the years.”

From monkies to elephants, to worried-looking leopard owls, gorillas, or koalas, and sloths, Betty White’s stuffed animal collection has it all. My favorite is a little bear that is sporting a little nod to White’s Golden Girls character, Rose Nylund…any fan of the series will know exactly what I’m talking about as soon as they see the pic. A little grey-colored teddy bear is sporting a sweatshirt that reads “St. Olaf College.” Fans of the iconic 1980s and 1990s sitcom know that White’s character is not only from St. Olaf Minnesota, but she talks, and talks, and talks about her memories from the small midwestern town. St. Olaf almost became a character within itself in the series. A beautiful nod to something many of us remember so fondly.