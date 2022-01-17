Betty White’s ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Co-Star Describes What She Brought to Role

Betty White was an American treasure for so many folks. Her tragic passing is still being felt all across Hollywood and beyond. White, though, did have quite the career over so many decades of consistent work. One of the biggest roles, outside of The Golden Girls, was her role on the Mary Tyler Moore Show. Well, one of her co-stars described what White brought to her role on the show.

That co-star was Julia Bulifant. The two had a great time working with one another on the hit show. She told Fox News, “We were together on set, but also on game shows too.” They knew each other from different programs entirely. She continued, “We appeared on ‘Match Game,’ and I sat in the same seat that she did to keep it warm for her until she came back. I just remember her being so warm, joyful, and welcoming to me. She was always so kind, not just to me, but to everyone she met.” Bulifant clearly loved working with White. The two worked together on multiple projects and they became friends. White was the best to everyone around her, including Bulifant.

Bulifant added, “One thing I loved about her is that she gave me permission to tell naughty jokes.” How funny is that? She continued, “She said that whenever I told her naughty jokes, it sounded like a nursery rhyme. So that gave me permission.” White had a great sense of humor and clearly loved the way in which Bulifant told her jokes.

Betty White Quotes

White knew how to enjoy life. She knew how to get along with everyone around her and did not take herself too seriously. That’s why she was so endeared and loved by so many. She always gave advice to folks over the years. Like when she said, “There’s no formula. Keep busy with your work and your life. You can’t become a professional mourner. It doesn’t help you or others. Replay the good times. Be grateful for the years you had.” You just have to work hard and live your life. You have to keep going and move forward. Even when it seems too hard.

She also said, “So you may not be as fast on your feet, and the image in your mirror may be a little disappointing, but if you are still functioning and not in pain, gratitude should be the name of the game.” It’s all about perspective, and White had a lot of that. She saw the value in finding gratitude in everything. That was a critical thing for her. Life is often hard and it can be overwhelming, but White’s advice is to take everything in stride and be grateful for all that you do have.