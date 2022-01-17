Betty White’s ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Co-Star Reflects on White’s Charitable Side

Betty White gave a lot of her time and money to charities she believed in. A former co-star on The Mary Tyler Moore Show show said she gave more than people realize. White, who died on New Year’s Eve, would have turned 100 years old today and friends and fans are paying tribute to her.

Joyce Bulifant counts herself lucky that she got to work with Betty White, she told Fox News. Bulifant starred as Mary Slaughter alongside White on the beloved 1960s TV show. She said White went out of her way to give to others without asking for anything in return.

“I always remember how generous she was in giving emotionally to others,” Bulifant said. “I remember I asked her if she wanted to be part of an organization for abused children that I was supporting. And she did it, no question. I also remember when I was no longer part of the organization. She was being honored one day. I was in the back of the room. She was just so sweet. But then she said, ‘You know who brought me into this organization? Joyce Bulifant. And there she is in the back of the room! Everybody, let’s give her a hand.’ I was just stunned. It was just so kind of her to thank me at that moment.”

Betty White adored animals. She gave to several animal charities and often didn’t ask for credit. She just wanted to help. The Golden Girls star joked that she was “only in show business to pay for (her) animal business.”

Bulifant said White’s love of animals was there even 50 years ago. White felt called to help creatures that needed it.

“Oh my goodness, she was such a great animal lover,” Bulifant said. “(Betty White) contributed to so many causes for both little creatures and big creatures. She felt they always needed to be taken care of. She did a wonderful, wonderful job with that. And she treated human beings the same way.”

Trisha Yearwood To Take Part in the Betty White Challenge

The Betty White Challenge hopes to carry on her legacy of giving on what would have been her 100th birthday. To participate just donate $5 to your local animal shelter in her name and post a photo of the receipt to social media with the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Fans started the idea last week as a way to honor Hot in Cleveland star. Thousands of people have donated to hundreds of shelters across the country so far.

Trisha Yearwood told People magazine that she will host a virtual event Monday at 1 p.m. ET on talkshoplive to raise money for the challenge. The country icon said she and the platform would match up to $10,000 in donations.

“Everybody loves Betty White. I’ve been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty’s passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her,” Yearwood explains. “I am excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues and shelters do, many only with volunteers and private donations of food, bedding, and time.”