‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Buddy Ebsen’s Daughter Reveals ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Role Nearly Killed Him

While he was best known for his role on the classic TV series Beverly Hillbillies, Buddy Ebsen originally had a chance at stardom by taking on the role of Tin Woodman in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

However, Ebsen’s daughter, Kiki Ebsen, revealed that he lost the role in the famous musical fantasy flick after an incident on the set nearly ended his life.

Kiki told Fox News Digital that her father had signed with MGM after hearing all about The Wizard of Oz. She noted that the film had a large budget and was going to be in color. She also said that the film would be a major career advancement for anyone in the cast. “It would be huge. A lot of publicity.”

Buddy Ebsen Originally Had the Role As The Scarecrow in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

After auditions, film producer and “right-hand man” for MGM’s co-founder Louis B. Mayer, told Buddy Ebsen that he was cast as The Scarecrow. Kiki said her father was excited about the role. “He started practicing his moves, the wobbly dance, the whole thing.”

Eventually, actor Ray Bolger made an appearance on The Wizard of Oz set and he was asked to take on The Scarecrow role. Ebsen was then assigned to the role of the Tin Woodsman. This was when things took a turn for him.

“They covered his face in white clown makeup,” Buddy Ebsen’s daughter continued. “And they dusted his face and arms with aluminum powder… real aluminum dust. It was in the air. And because the lights were hot, his makeup melted several times a day. So he had to be reapplied with aluminum dust. And he inhaled it over time.”

Kiki explained that the aluminum dust coated the inside of her father’s lungs like paint. He was unable to get oxygen to his blood and had no idea what was happening to him. “He just knew that he was cramping up [on] set and during shooting.”

The Actor Was Eventually Rushed to a Nearby Hospital After His Blood Fermented

Buddy Ebsen started struggling to breathe due to the makeup and thought he was dying. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he stayed in an oxygen tank for two weeks. “It took him another six weeks to recover. He actually couldn’t get oxygen to his blood and his blood fermented,” Kiki said.

However, when he was able to return to work, Ebsen found out he was replaced. Jack Haley was hired to play the Tin Woodman, and the role was renamed The Tin Man. The production also decided to change how they applied the role’s makeup by mixing it into a paste and painting it on Haley. The actor ended up developing an eye infection.

Kiki went on to add that her father had a feeling MGM didn’t really believe him about his illness. “They gave him some pretty bad films to act in before his contract ran out. They also spun that story. [They said] he had an allergic reaction… it was a toxic reaction to aluminum powder poisoning.”