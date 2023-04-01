‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Welcomes First Child

Exciting news from Kaley Cuoco! the Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram on Saturday (April 1st) to announce she and her partner Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their first child together.

In the adorable social media post, Cuoco revealed she gave birth to her baby girl, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on Thursday (March 30th). “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” she gushed about the beautiful infant. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family, and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Kaley Cuoco then addressed Pelphrey by declaring, “Didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.” Pelphrey also took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures that featured Matilda. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend [Kaley Cuoco],” Pelphrey wrote. “You are incredible.”

Cuoco announced in October 2022 that she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child together in 2023. “Beyond blessed and over the moon,” she shared. “I [love] you [Tom Pelphrey]!!!” The post featured a baby onesie with the phrase “love you daddy” written on it. Kaley also shared a picture of several pregnancy tests.

Kaley Cuoco Admits She Didn’t Really Prepare For the Birth of Her Baby Girl

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaley Cuoco admitted she wasn’t really preparing for the birth of Matilda. “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books,” she disclosed. “So that’s the type of mom I will be. All the ways I’m not like a prepare. I’m just not that way.”

Despite not preparing at all, Cuoco remained optimistic about becoming a first-time mother. “It’s gonna be great, I true the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.”

Cuoco also admitted that her approach to parenting is how she approaches everyday life. “I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much.”

Luckily, Kaley’s friends have been helpful and provided some parenting advice for her. She further recalled talking to a friend who recently just had a baby. “I said, ‘I don’t know what I’m gonna do,’ and she goes, ‘Your baby’s gonna tell you what to do.’ And I love that. I was like, ‘I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she’s gonna be like, ‘This is what I want,’ and I just need to listen.”