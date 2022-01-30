‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Is Standing by Her ‘Motherland’

Big Sky actress Katheryn Winnick shared her support for her family’s homeland of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

“I stand by my Motherland, Ukraine,” the actress captioned a photo of herself with a statue. While it isn’t super well-known, Winnick is Canadian, but her family emigrated from Ukraine before she was born.

“We spoke Ukrainian at home, and obviously English as well,” Winnick once said. “We went to Ukrainian school every Saturday, which is always a pain in the butt when you have to go every Saturday!”

Because she grew up in a practical family, her decision to act was met with criticism. Winnick was told that she would never make it in acting. However, instead of letting it get her down, she chose to take inspiration from proving them wrong.

“I come from a very strong Ukrainian family,” the actress continued. “It was one of those things that even to leave Toronto was a big deal. I am glad I stuck with it and didn’t believe everyone who told me ‘No.’ I kept pushing myself to find a way.”

Obviously, the gamble paid off for her. Winnick landed a starring role on Vikings from 2013 to 2020. Afterward, she moved on to Big Sky, which she has starred on for the past two seasons.

Big Sky’s Katheryn Winnick Talks Early Struggles

Before reaching success, Winnick had a few hiccups in her early acting career. For example, the Big Sky star was actually fired from her first acting gig. Winnick’s friend helped her score a background role in a movie shoot.

“I was 16 years old and I thought maybe ‘this’ll be my chance to get discovered!'” she said.

So I ended up putting on what I thought was like a mini-skirt, high heels, and a push up bra. The scene was in Toronto… it was a big car crash where the lead actors come out, and they notice two cars colliding.”

The actress continued, “So they put me right up at the front and I thought, ‘This is my chance!’ and of course I prepared for this in my head.. And I’d never been on set before. So when the director called ‘Action,’ I started acting. I started telling everybody, ‘Call 911!, do this, do that!’ I had no idea that you’re not supposed to do that, I ended up getting fired on my very first job.”

Winnick then explained how the embarrassment of her mother picking her up caused her to want it that much more. She promised herself she’d be a lead actress and worked her way through NYU to do it.

“I definitely had to pay my dues,” the actress explained. “I took any parts I could get just to gain experience. Horror films, student films–I would do almost anything that came along. It was a long process and in truth is still a long process.”