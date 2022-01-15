‘Big Sky’: What Challenges Will They Face When Show Returns?

We won’t be seeing Big Sky on TV for another month at least, but in the meantime, let’s talk about what we might see when the show finally does come back. Hopefully, there will be a teaser or a trailer between now and then, but until then, fans are excited, worried, and maybe even fearful of what could come next. If you haven’t seen the last episode of Big Sky, be fair warned that there are spoilers ahead.

We know that Cassie will be mourning the death of her father, Joseph, but will she be able to cope? Big Sky fans are unsure of how Cassie will handle her grief, especially with so many unanswered questions. Even though she doesn’t know who is responsible for her father’s death, she could easily jump to conclusions. However, we DO know who’s responsible. We know that Ronald is the one who murdered her dad. We also know that Ronald was captured by Wolf Legarski soon after. So, does that mean he’s going to try to train Ronald again to join his ranch? Maybe, but who knows. We can guess, but we don’t think Big Sky is that predictable.

According to Matt & Jess, we won’t see what happens until late February, after the Winter Olympics. Until then, we’ve got a few weeks for ABC to drop some hints on what’s going to happen next. On the plus side, we won’t have as many programming interruptions – so maybe it’s better that we have to wait until the Olympics are over.

‘Big Sky’ Was Risky For ABC

Big Sky has a prime spot on ABC’s network TV, but they’re taking a leap of faith with it. As we know, the show is intense, thrilling, and… interrupted, all the time. The show has stopped and started so much that it only adds to the difficulty of trying to get into it. Unlike some shows, you can’t really just start at whichever point you see – it’s best to start from the beginning. Choppy airing has done the opposite of streamlining the series. One critic even thinks that the show would do better on cable TV. According to him, Big Sky is “a bit different and risky for network TV, and the erratic nature of network scheduling doesn’t work in its favor.”

Erratic network scheduling aside, the show is a big win for creator David E. Kelley. Kelley has spent years working with ABC before making the jump to cable and streaming. Big Sky is following a similar pattern that popular show Pretty Little Lies did. It might be harder to follow the plot and keep up with episodes, but with the way that the Season 2 finale left us, fans will surely find a way to tune in.