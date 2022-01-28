‘Big Sky’: Why Didn’t a New Episode Air Last Night?

It feels like ages since we’ve gotten to see a new episode of the hit ABC drama series, “Big Sky.” The show is taking its hiatus very, very seriously.

As a result, we haven’t been able to check in on Cassie (who definitely needs to be checked up on), Jenny, the very evil Ronald Pergman, the young high school students swept up in some dangerous business, and the rest of the regular crew on “Big Sky.”

The last episode of “Big Sky” aired on December 16. It was called “The End Has No End” and since then, there has been no end to the long hiatus.

There is no new episode of the show from last night. To make matters even sadder, “Big Sky” won’t be back until February 24. Why the additional delay? The show is staying off the air when the impending Winter Olympics begin. This is common practice for a lot of shows to take a break when the Olympics come around. The Games impact ratings drastically so sometimes it’s best to just step away.

What to Expect When Show Returns?

Will this very long hiatus impact the number of viewers and overall rating of the show regardless? That’s hard to say at this point. If you’ve been watching “Big Sky” since season one, you are unfortunately used to the long breaks. We’ve witnessed quite a few at this point.

When we do get back into the drama of the small Montana town, there’s going to be a lot to cover. First of all, we were left with a massive and devastating death during the last episode of the show. Ronald ended up reverting back to his old ways and killing Cassie’s father. As if she wasn’t dealing with a lot already. This is going to be the main focus as soon as the show returns. Cassie wants to get revenge and Jenny has promised she would help her do it. As of now, they don’t know who did it.

Then, we’re going to get more between Wolf and Ronald. The storyline between Rick Legarski’s dog-training, criminal-stealing brother has been more of a sub-plot up until this point. Also, we’re obviously going to get a lot more of Ren in the rest of season two. She’s another villainous character the show has fixated on.

Janina Gavankar Talks About ‘Big Sky’

For season two, one of our new villains is Ren, played by Janina Gavankar. Although she’s clearly not the greatest person, she has still been captivating audiences with her interesting sense of humor and banter with her henchman, Donno.

She appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about her character. She revealed that she loves playing an evil character and when asked why she noted, “Aren’t we all a little terrible, just a little bit.”

At first, she didn’t want to play the typical female assassin-type character, but she soon realized the kind of twist she could add to “Big Sky.” Gavankar noted that she soon realized she could make her “chaotic and weird.” She also added that more of her family will be joining her in the Montana town to cause some trouble.