Bill Maher Says Covid Shouldn’t Be the ‘Dominant Issue’ of Our Lives Anymore

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread at a rapid pace, Bill Maher declares that the virus shouldn’t be the dominating issue of our lives anymore.

Deadline reported that prior to the 20th season premiere of Real Time With Bill Maher, Maher made the decision to just not let COVID-19 be a dominant topic of his show. “I think the big discussion on our show when we go on is should we continue with the COVID policies we’ve had in the past?”

Bill Maher also declared that he is completely over COVID-19 and he was never scared of the virus. But he was concerned about the reaction to the virus. “I’m sure many people feel different. But that’s me. It was never that virulent a threat, I thought, to people who were in good health.”

Bill Maher goes on to explain that now some people can’t help that they’re not in good health. “We should, of course, protect the vulnerable. But it was mostly a disease of the very old. Which every disease is a threat to. And people who have comorbidities, which mostly is due to lifestyle.”

Bill Maher then said that according to the CDC, 78% of people who died or went to the hospital with COVID-19 were obese. He is referring to the CDC study from March 2021. This actually reports that among 148,494 adults who received a COVID-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient visits at 238 U.S. hospitals from March to December 2020, 28.3% had overweight and 50.8% had obesity.

Maher clarifies that he is not saying the people deserved to die. “I’m just saying that is a lifestyle, you know?”

Bill Maher Shares His Thoughts About the COVID-19 Vaccine

While continuing his chat with Deadline, Bill Maher said that while the COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent people from either transmitting or getting the virus, it does prevent death. “But if they don’t prevent you from transmitting it and they don’t prevent you from getting it why are we still treating this disease the way we always have?”

Although he has no interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster, Bill Maher said that it is not useless. But it’s a very, very new vaccine. He also admitted that he didn’t want to take the first vaccine. “We should not treat people unfairly who want to allow their own immune systems to take care of the situation. But okay, I took one for the team. Now, they’re giving a fourth [shot] in Israel with the booster shots.”

When asked what he thinks about Dr. Anthony Fauci and the U.S. medical establishments, Bill Maher just said they don’t know a lot about anything. “That’s not a criticism of them like they’re being corrupt. Although there certainly is plenty of corruption in the medical establishment.”