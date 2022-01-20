Bill Murray Speaks on COVID Pandemic: ‘It’s Definitely Lonely’

The Covid-19 pandemic has been rough on almost everyone. Add Hollywood legend Bill Murray to the list of millions of people who have struggled to deal with the isolation brought on by the pandemic. During his first-ever appearance on The View this morning, Murray opened up about his iconic career and spoke about current events like the ongoing pandemic.

For the first time in the show’s 25-year history, Bill Murray joined the ladies of The View for a virtual interview. When asked why he’s never stopped by the talk show before, the actor and comedian joked that the show is on too early.

“I think you guys wake up too early,” Murray said with a yawn. “It’s too early.”

The hosts then moved on to a more serious subject. Host Joy Behar asked Murray about the current state of politics and the Covid-19 pandemic. While asking the question, she referenced his classic 1993 film Groundhog Day. For many Americans, the repetitive cycle of quarantine draws similar comparisons to the movie.

“Well, some of the time I think I’m doing very well, like all of us,” Bill Murray explained to The View hosts. “And sometimes, we can quietly whisper that there’s something good about COVID.”

“I think it’s given a lot of us a chance to spend some time with ourselves and to acknowledge what we don’t do very well and what we need to work on. But sometimes it’s lonely. It’s definitely lonely,” he added.

During a more lighthearted segment of their talk, the ladies brought up more of his famous movies. They discussed his roles in Ghostbusters, Tootsie, and What About Bob? When speaking about the latter, Murray recalled working with another legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss.

“What About Bob? was really really fun because I got to torture Dreyfuss,” Murray shared. “That was my job, I got to torture Dreyfuss.”

Bill Murray Talks About New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie

Speaking of the Ghostbusters film franchise, the newest release in the series came out two months ago in November. Hours before the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson spoke about the reboot. The trio joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Murray joked about the early reception of the film.

“Everyone who has seen it says that they cry at the movie. So it should be an extremely successful comedy,” Murray joked during the appearance.

Like many other recent movie and TV reboots, Ghostbusters: Afterlife relied heavily on nostalgia. Fans of the first two movies from the 1980s will surely be excited to see most of the original cast returning for Afterlife. Three of the main cast members – Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman), Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) returned for the film. You can watch the three actors speak to Jimmy Fallon about the new movie below.