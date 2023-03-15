Billy Crystal Shares ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Inspired Photo to Celebrate 75th Birthday

Longtime Oscars host Billy Crystal just celebrated his 75th birthday the day after the awards ceremony aired. To celebrate the major milestone, Crystal tapped perhaps his most iconic role (not including the Oscars stage, of course) for inspiration.

The actor donned a white sweater, jeans and sneakers, and took a photo of himself in the low squat from When Harry Met Sally — a movie moment that became iconic over the years.

“Thank you all…” he wrote, keeping the caption short.

Considering Crystal worked on heavyweight projects like The Princess Bride, SNL, and the Oscars (during an era when the ceremony routinely drew Super Bowl-like numbers), it’s pretty amazing that his role in a little rom-com is what fans appreciate most.

When Harry Met Sally will celebrate its 34th birthday this summer. In December of 2022, it earned recognition into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. “I just felt so plugged into the process of making the movie… Not that anything is ever easy, but it was just such a joy to see it come to life,” Crystal said of the time filming.

As for the movie’s timeless appeal, the actor said, “The movie is beautiful and simple and appropriate, and every shot is just right.”

Crystal reunited with Meg Ryan and director Rob Reiner in 2019 for a 30th anniversary screening at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival. Ryan, of course, played Sally Albright in the 1989 classic.

Billy Crystal first hosted the Academy Awards in 1990

A year ago almost exactly, Crystal received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Upon receiving the award, he joined stars like Lauren Bacall (1997), Kevin Costner (2015), Clint Eastwood (2004), Eddie Murphy (2020), and Robert Wise (1998) in the prestigious club.

He’s also earned six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, a Mark Twain Prize, and his own Hollywood Walk of Fame (1991) star. Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with “700 Sundays,” a one-man show.

When the Oscars switched to a “no host” format in 2019, Crystal offered some thoughts on why that decision didn’t make sense (ratings would go to tank to unprecedented lows that first year of COVID, too).

“To me, a show needs a host. You need a center,” Crystal said. “Let’s face it, after the first 40 minutes, four out of five people have lost. By the end of the night, the winners are all backstage, and you’re dealing with disgruntled people who are disappointed. You want to make them feel good and the home audience to stay with the show.”

Jimmy Kimmel returned as host in 2023, but ratings dropped precipitously again.