Bindi Irwin Lists Chandler Powell’s Finer Qualities in Sweet Post: ‘Husband Goals’

Is it just us, or do Australian animal lover, Bindi Irwin, and her husband just scream “Couple Goals?”

In a recent post to the animal conservationist’s Instagram, Irwin shares a photo of herself with her husband Chandler. The happy couple is all smiles on a boat while holding two sea turtles. Did anyone else’s mind revert to Crash from Finding Nemo?

Irwin’s post reads, “Husband goals: feeds crocs, rescues wildlife, wonderful dada, can fix a truck in the middle of nowhere, loves wildlife & adventure, makes the perfect cup of tea, chops wood like Captain America @chandlerpowell

Sounds like husbands around the world need to step up a little! Chandler was all but happy to respond to his wife’s message with an equally cute post. “I love you so much. Saving this post forever. You’re right there with me doing all those things!”

Based on the comment, fans were also loving the TV personality’s romantic post. One fan wrote, “You got a winner! Most importantly, he loves, cherishes, and respects you!”

Bindi Irwin and her husband married in 2020 and share a 10-month-old daughter named Grace. After announcing her birth, Irwin declared her child is “our graceful warrior.” That might’ve been a hint to the child’s full name: Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

A little while after her birth, Irwin shared pictures of her new baby on Instagram. The post read: “I’m thankful that our beautiful Grace Warrior is growing up surrounded by wildlife and wild places. Her favorite part of the day is when we go on our family walks through the @australiazoo gardens. Her smile is sunshine!”

Bindi Irwin Talks About Her Late Father

Bindi Irwin’s father, crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, passed away in 2006. Since his passing, his family continues to keep his legacy alive through their love of animals. The family embraced his memory by creating conservation programs such as Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve and the Wildlife Warriors Worldwide.

Although she has given many interviews on her father’s death, in this one, she discusses the hardest time she had since the tragic event.

In an interview with Page Six, Irwin discusses the difficulty that comes with her father’s death during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It has probably been the hardest time in our lives other than when dad passed away. For us, it’s been difficult because Australia Zoo has over a thousand animals. We literally can’t ever close.”

Irwin mentioned that the pandemic caused her family and crew to go into lockdown for 78 days. Even during the pandemic, the Irwin family continue to care for the animals at the zoo. They managed to care for the animals without visitors and with the necessary precautions.