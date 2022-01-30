Bindi Irwin Shares ‘Outback Adventures’ With Daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin and her daughter have been exploring the outdoors lately, as usual!

There’s no doubt about Bindi not loving the outdoors, since she grew up among the wildlife. She is the daughter of Terri Irwin and the Crocodile Hunter himself, Steve Irwin. Now, she gets to share her own wildlife experiences with her daughter, Grace Warrior.

Earlier today, Bindi shared an adorable video on Instagram. In the video, she’s holding Grace at the zoo and they both look incredibly happy.

In the caption of the post, Bindi Irwin wrote, “Outback adventures. Spending time at our conservation property with our gorgeous wild child.”

In addition to the post, Bindi’s followers are commenting on how adorable and lucky Grace is to have them as parents. And how adorable she is, of course.

One user, for example, said “Grace has some amazing parents. It’s so good that she’s able to experience so many cool things and appreciate animals as much as you guys do.”

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Grace Warrior Photos

Two days ago, Bindi Irwin shared a sweet photo of Grace laying in an open field. Fans jaws dropped instantly after coming across this post. They commented things like “I pray this child has the most joyful life,” and “She is so adorable, just like her Momma.”

In the brief clip, you will find little Grace smiling with a leaf in her hand. And she looks so proud of that leaf. With the support of her parents, Bindi and Chandler, she will be ready to help take on the Irwin family zoo one day. And we can’t wait for that.

Bindi Irwin Will Always Keep Her Father’s Legacy Alive

If there’s one thing you don’t know about Bindi Irwin, it’s that she’s willing to keep her father’s legacy moving. Recently, she revealed how hard it has been without her father. But Terri, Bindi, and the rest of the family are working hard to keep his legacy alive.

After continuing to share their knowledge and passion about wildlife, Steve Irwin is certainly one proud husband, father, and grandfather.