Bindi Irwin Shares Her New ‘Favorite Thing’ With Daughter Grace Warrior

Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin is sharing with fans a sweet new video of her daughter.

Bindi Irwin loves sharing special family moments on social media. The Australian star is now showing off her sweet baby girl, Grace Warrior. In a short Instagram video, fans can watch little Gracie poking her mom’s phone camera. Her smile is adorable, and her parents look happy as ever.

“Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favourite thing,” she captions her post. Fans of the conservationist are reacting to the cuteness in the comments section.

“She is the cutest baby on the planet,” one fan writes.

“Omg ! I just want to kiss those cheeks,” another says.

When she is not helping animals in her community, Bindi Irwin shares snapshots from her personal life. Sometimes, her two passions come together for the perfect photo. As Grace Warrior’s mama, Irwin wants her daughter to be surrounded by wildlife.

“I’m thankful that our beautiful Grace Warrior is growing up surrounded by wildlife and wild places. Her favourite part of the day is when we go on our family walks through the @australiazoo gardens. Her smile is sunshine!”

Bindi Irwin’s Social Media Break

The “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star took a social media break back in June 2021. She made this decision to focus on her mental health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. Now, she does her best to focus on the positive aspects of the internet.

“I do think that the world of social media can be negative, but it can also bring about so much good, so I have chosen to try to revel in the good,” she says. “I’m trying to bring a little more light and love in everyone’s day by sharing what we’re doing at Australia Zoo, our conservation work and maybe brighten someone’s day by getting to see Grace next to a koala joey.”

She goes on to share that negative comments on her profiles used to affect her mental health.

“Maybe that’s something that someone needs, so I’m trying really hard to focus on the positive. You have to be careful though. As I have learned along the way, really try not to read those bad comments, everyone faces that struggle. You have to choose to rise, and continue to do what you love, and that’s kind of the road that I’ve decided to take.”

Keeping up to date with Irwin’s feed sure keeps a smile on our faces.