Bindi Irwin Welcomes Two Adorable Red Panda Additions to Family Zoo

Few things are cuter in this world than baby animals, and Bindi Irwin just provided us with a perfect dose of cuteness earlier today.

She treated fans and followers to picture of two new baby red pandas that were just born at the Australia Zoo. According to Irwin and the zoo’s website, red pandas are endangered. The zoo’s been working on a breeding program to try and increase the population safely at the zoo. According to the website, red pandas face habitat destruction, illegal poaching, and predation from snow leopards out in the wild.

But these two bundles of joy look at content as can be. Bindi Irwin posted a slideshow of photos featuring the baby red pandas on their own and snuggled up with their mother on Instagram. Take a look at the precious creatures below.

“Welcoming the two sweetest bundles of fluff to our family. We are incredibly proud to be part of a breeding program for this critically endangered species @AustraliaZoo. Red panda cuteness to make your day brighter,” Bindi Irwin captioned her post.

Look at that little scrunched-up face! Before we know it, their fur will turn into a more reddish-brown and they’ll become even fluffier than they look now. At the moment, Irwin hasn’t revealed any names for the new family additions. But we’re sure they’ll have proper names soon enough that suits them.

Bindi Irwin Dedicates Sweet Post to Her Husband, Chandler Powell

Sometimes the best presents are the ones we don’t expect. There are no holidays around the corner or anniversaries that we know of for Bindi Irwin. So really, she posted the sweetest dedication to her husband, Chandler Powell, just for the heck of it.

Irwin took to Instagram yesterday with a pic of her and Powell holding up some kind of tortoise or sea turtle on a boat. They’re both grinning at the camera, looking cute as ever. But it’s Bindi Irwin’s caption that’ll make your heart melt a little bit.

“Husband goals,” Irwin begins in her caption, listing each item off with a checkmark emoji. “Feeds crocs [check], rescues wildlife [check], wonderful dada [check], can fix a truck in the middle of nowhere [check], loves wildlife & adventure [check], makes the perfect cup of tea [check], chops wood like Captain America [check] @chandlerpowell.”

Powell himself was clearly moved by the post. He commented, “I love you so much. Saving this post forever. You’re right there with me doing all those things!” Can we talk about how much Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are couple goals?

And their little family has only become more complete with the addition of their daughter, Grace Warrior, who turns one year old in a few months.