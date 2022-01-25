Bindi Sue Irwin Celebrates 10 Months with ‘Beautiful Angel’ Grace Warrior

Bindi Sue Irwin is certainly loving every minute of being a mom.

Bindi Irwin is the oldest of Steve and Terri Irwin’s two kids. Despite the tragic death of Steve Irwin, Terri, Bindi, and her brother Robert are some of the world’s most familiar faces in wildlife. They all currently run the Australia Zoo together. The Irwin family is working hard to keep Steve Irwin’s dreams a reality. And a new addition to the family is giving them more inspiration to do this.

Nowadays, Bindi Sue Irwin is 23-years-old and married to her husband, Chandler Powell. 10 months ago, they were blessed with a baby of their own. Raising a kid can be a lot of work, but Bindi and Chandler make it look easy. Earlier today, Bindi Sue Irwin shared an adorable photo of little Grace Warrior. In the photo, Little Grace is sitting on a blanket blowing bubbles. It looks like a nice, peaceful day to spend time outdoors.

In the caption of the post, Bindi Sue Irwin said, “Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel.”

Look at the Instagram post here:

In the post, you will find three professional photos of Bindi and Chandler’s precious daughter. In case you didn’t know, Bindi’s brother, Robert is a photographer and he took the pictures. By looking at the pictures, Robert Irwin has a gift for photography.

Additionally, fans are blowing up the comments with cute little messages. One fan even mentioned Grandpa Steve.

“She’s so beautiful! Just like her mama. I can feel Steve’s love within her,” one user said.

Another fan wished Grace Warrior a very happy 10 months! “Happy 10 months beautiful, precious Grace Warrior!”

Millions of People Love the Talented Bindi Sue Irwin

Fans can always count on Bindi’s posts to brighten up their day. We may be thousands of miles away from the Irwin family, but it still feels like we’re interacting with them through her social media. I mean, her 4.8 million Instagram followers couldn’t agree more.

There’s something about the account that draws fans to it. It’s aesthetic, adorable, and family-friendly. In fact, she posted a long, sappy post a week ago to welcome new friends to her page.

In this caption, she started with, “Hello, I thought I’d do a little introduction/recap as there are a few new friends here. If you’ve been part of my journey for a while, thank you. My name is Bindi Sue Irwin. My parents named me after a crocodile and the family dog, Sui. I’m a Wildlife Warrior and have dedicated my life to speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Then, fans flooded the comments with love for her and her family.