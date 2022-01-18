bindi-sue-irwin-introduces-herself-and-family-to-new-fans-in-adorable-post

Bindi Irwin has gained some Instagram followers recently, so she’s decided to re-introduce herself to people just discovering her and her family. The young conservationist often posts about her life working with the animals and being a new mom and has gained quite the following doing so.

To start the post, she explained that her parents named her after a crocodile and the family dog. A love for animals is right in her name.

“I’m a Wildlife Warrior and have dedicated my life to speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Conservation work is my life. It’s not just what I do, it’s who I am,” Bindi Irwin wrote.

Bindi also wrote about how she has a daughter, Grace Warrior, who recently hit the ten-month mark. She also has a husband, Chandler Powell. Bindi lives on the family wildlife sanctuary, Australia Zoo, where her father, crocodile husband Steve Irwin, made a huge impact before his passing.

“We are part of extraordinary endangered species breeding programs that my mum and dad first started many years ago,” she explained. We’ve protected nearly have a half-million acres of conservation property across Australia.”

Irwin also explained in the introduction post that they started a nonprofit, Wildlife Warriors, which helps fund conservation projects internationally.

Bindi Irwin Takes a Ton of Pride in the Australia Zoo

The Australia Zoo has done a ton for animals. And Irwin is incredibly proud of that work.

“Our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated over 100,000 sick, injured, and orphaned patients. Our goal is to get every animal we treat back into the wild. We have a rescue unit that answers animal emergency calls in the local community. We receive up to 100 calls a day to rescue everything from sea turtles to snakes,” she wrote.

And Irwin mentioned how they’ve done a ton of film and TV projects to raise awareness for their causes and mentioned how her mother and father started filming The Crocodile Hunter in the 1990s. Additionally, the Irwin family has shot “hundreds of documentaries filmed and a few movies.”

And through those movies, Irwin hopes to inspire and educate.

“Everything we do, we earn, we are, is for conservation. Thank you for sharing this adventure with me. I’m grateful to give you a glimpse into my family life each day,” she finished.

Irwin has been giving fans insights into her life with her family for years now, and it’s been wonderful to get little glimpses of Grace Warrior. Her passion for animals is evident, and hopefully, this new wave of followers will help her continue her efforts to raise awareness.