Bindi Sue Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Her ‘Sunshine’ Grace Warrior

Bindi Sue Irwin just keeps surprising us with cuteness overload!

That’s right, Outsiders. Bindi shared an adorable video of her daughter, Grace Warrior today. She looks as happy as any young kid would be on a warm day!

In the caption of the post, Bindi Sue Irwin said, “My sunshine (and her leaf).” Yes, little precious Grace is holding a leaf in her hand throughout the video. And she is proud of it!

We’re not the only ones whose jaws dropped when we saw this. Fans are continuing to send replies Bindi’s way. One user, for example, said “Her ankles crossed is the cutest thing!!!!” while another one said, “I pray this child has the most joyful life.”

One fan even compared Grace’s cuteness with her mother’s looks. And it is such a sweet message!

“She is so adorable, just like her Momma,” they said.

Additionally, Bindi Sue Irwin played the song, You Are My Sunshine by The Hound + The Fox throughout the clip. It just makes the moment even more special. Don’t you agree?

Not only is Grace Warrior her favorite sight in the world, but she also loves the animals at her family’s zoo. Let’s take a look below.

Bindi Sue Irwin Discovers Another Thing That Makes Her Happy

There’s nothing more amazing than watching a couple of animals playing in a zoo, especially elephants. Recently, Bindi Sue Irwin shared the cutest picture of elephants playing at the Australian zoo.

First of all, if you’re not already following Bindi on Instagram, you should. Her content is always some of the best from cute animals to her husband, Chandler Powell and their daughter.

While you’re on her Instagram page, you can check out the adorable elephants for yourself. They look like they’re very comfortable in this one-of-a-kind Australian zoo.

Also, it wasn’t too long ago when the Irwin family welcomed four Sumatran elephants into their family zoo. Once they arrived, the family brought Grace to say hi to the newest addition. Growing up in a zoo is unreal because you get to see the animals whenever you want. As Grace gets older, she’s going to take on her parents’ roles. And it looks like she’s getting a head start.

Sumatran Elephants

Nowadays, Sumatran elephants are hard to find because they are located in only one place on Earth. You might think that one place is the Irwin family zoo, but that’s not the case. As a matter of fact, it’s far from Australia on an island in Indonesia.

The Irwin family got lucky with these new additions. Visitors thoroughly enjoy them, as well. If you’re ever in Australia, you should definitely check out the elephant exhibit!