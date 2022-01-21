Bindi Sue Irwin Shares Snap of the ‘Happiest Sight in the World’

Is there anything better than seeing a couple of elephants playing? Not if you ask our favorite team member at Australia Zoo, Bindi Sue Irwin.

It has been a treat to watch Bindi Sue Irwin grow up over the years. She and Robert are the kids of the late conservationist and TV personality, Steve Irwin and his conservationist wife, Terri Irwin. Bindi is 23-years-old now and is actually a mother of her own to a duaghter, Grace Warrior.

If you don’t already follow Bindi Sue Irwin on Instagram, let us be the first to try and convince you to do so. Bindi has nearly five million followers on the platform. She is always posting the most adorable content — whether it be pictures of her daughter Grace, cute animals at the Australia Zoo, or loving posts about her husband, Chandler Powell, it always leaves us with a smile on our face.

On Thursday, Bindi posted a picture of two elepants playing.

“The happiest sight in the world,” Bindi captioned the photo. “The most beautiful elephants playing in their gardens.”

Bindi Sue Irwin and Australia Zoo Welcome Sumatran Elephants

As a matter of fact, it wasn’t all that long ago that the Australia Zoo welcomed four Sumatran elphants in with open arms. Once they were all settled into their new space, Bindi, Chandler, and little Grace all came out to say hi. Grace could be seen waving enthusiastically at her newest friends.

According to the Zoo’s official website, the elephants have their own sanctuary with access to hundreds of acres to play and roam around on. Each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the elephants make their way into “Elephantasia” — their very own tropical oasis where guests can see them.

For those of you who don’t know, Sumatran elephants are only found in one place on Earth. Well, other than with Bindi Sue Irwin at the Australia Zoo, of course. Where, you might ask? The answer is in the low-laying forest and gentle hills of Sumatra, an island in Indonesia. Sumatran elephants are exclusively herbivores. Their nimble trunks and large molars allow them to collect and process anywhere from five to ten percent of their body weight in vegetation each day. That includes things like grasses, leaves, fruit, and bark.

And let’s go ahead and clear up a common misconception about elephants — they do not drink with their trunks. Instead, they use them as a tool to drink with. They fill their trunk up with water and then pour the water into their mouth! Pretty sweet, right? Not only that, but they can drink upwards of 200 liters of water every day.