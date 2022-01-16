Bindi Sue Irwin Thanks Her ‘Sweet Mama’ Terri in Touching Post

Bindi Irwin recently thanked her mother, Terri, in a touching post. Irwin is an animal conservationist who works at the Australia Zoo. Her late father, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, was a conservationist and TV star who taught millions about animals. Now, Bindi, Terri, and her brother Robert are continuing that legacy.

In a new post, Bindi sends out her gratitude to her Mom. Bindi recently had a child, Grace Warrior, and it’s clear that little Grace adores her Grandma “Bunny” Terri. Terri handles a lot around the zoo and has a strong dedication to both her family and the animals.

“My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny,” Irwin writes. “Thank you for always being there for us. Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

The photo sees all three generations wearing near-identical outfits.

Fans were quick to comment on Bindi Irwin’s adorable new post.

“Oh this photo is everything,” one fan wrote.

“3 generations of awesome women,” another fan commented.

“My 2 favourite mother/daughter duos,” another fan wrote.

Bindi Irwin had Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell. The two got married in the spring of 2020 in a small, private ceremony at the Zoo. The zoo happens to be where they met as well. When they were teenagers, Chandler, who is American, was touring the zoo. He and Bindi happened to meet up there.

Now, they have a daughter together and both of them post adorable photos of her and the rest of the family.

Bindi Irwin Recently Welcomed Some Adorable Red Pandas to The Zoo

Irwin finds plenty of time with family, but she’s also busy at work at the zoo. And she recently welcomed some adorable Red pandas to the zoo. The cubs were born there. According to the Australia Zoo’s Website, Red Panda’s are endangered. It makes these new additions to the Zoo even more special.

“Welcoming the two sweetest bundles of fluff to our family. We are incredibly proud to be part of a breeding program for this critically endangered species @AustraliaZoo. Red panda cuteness to make your day brighter,” she wrote in an Instagram post where she shared the news.

And it’s so much more than an adorable photo. Her conservation work is truly important, and shes already started teaching he young daughter about the animals at the zoo, taking her on walks and all sorts of adventures.

If you want to follow along as Bindi continues to post cute updates, you can follow her Instagram and, of course, Outsider will also keep you updated.