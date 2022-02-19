Bing Crosby’s Former Estate Sells for Staggering Price

Bing Crosby‘s former Rancho Mirage, California estate has sold; if you had $4.15 million just laying around, you could have owned a piece of glamorous mid-century history. The property spans 1.36 acres and 6,700 square feet, and holds all the certain charm of Crosby’s era.

The amenities have kept up with the times, though, including a professional-grade kitchen, and the open floorplan flows from roomy indoor spaces into the splendor of the pool, putting green, and panoramic mountain views. The house has six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, which makes it perfect for entertaining or as lodgings for visiting friends and family.

Additionally, for the homeowner who wants a house with a little gossip, the estate includes the “JFK Wing,” where former president John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe would escape to on several occasions. The private casita features two bedrooms and bathrooms, a full kitchen, and ample living space.

The Bing Crosby Estate is nestled in the Thunderbird Heights neighborhood in Rancho Mirage, California. The neighborhood caters to many distinguished homeowners and features 24-hour security. The views are impeccable; step out onto the back lawn and the mountains spread out before you. Whoever snagged this piece of entertainment history is one lucky homeowner.

Why Harry Crosby Sold His Father’s Estate

Harry Crosby decided to sell his father’s estate in 2021. It was an effort to raise more awareness of Bing Crosby’s incredible influence on music and film.

“There were things that became absolutely top hits in the ‘30s and ’40s, for a sustained period of time, and they just went away,” Harry said in October. “People associate dad with Christmas, but in the ’40s and ’50s, they didn’t associate him with Christmas. They associated dad with tons of things, and that’s what I want to bring back.”

While Bing Crosby is a staple at Christmastime, he also had so many other hits in the 40s and 50s. For example, “Accentuate the Positive,” “Pennies from Heaven,” and “Don’t Fence Me In.” Additionally, The “Fallout” video game series has done a great job of bringing Bing Crosby and other artists of that time to modern-day listeners; the midcentury-futuristic styled games have a radio feature that plays 30s, 40s, and 50s hits to establish the mood.

Primary Wave Music purchased a stake in the Bing Crosby Estate for an estimated $50 million. Their first course of action was to improve Crosby’s digital presence while improving streaming numbers. They did this by purchasing his songwriting catalog. Selling all or a portion of a songwriting catalog is a great way for an artist to gain new business and online traffic on streaming services. Hopefully, this purchase brings more people to Bing Crosby at times other than Christmas.