Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Welcome Furry New Additions to Their Oklahoma Ranch

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just welcomed six kittens to their Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani announced the news earlier this week on Instagram with an adorable video that shows the six newborns cuddling with their mother.

“Our cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning and we were all there to watch – it was such an incredible experience !! they r sooo cute,” she captioned.

While the post got mixed reviews—with dozens of people accusing the singing power couple of being “irresponsible pet owners” for not spaying the mother—just as many people came to her defense to share that Stefani previously shared that she adopted the cat a month ago, when the animal was already pregnant. So, the singer ultimately saved seven lives.

“They adopted a cat that was already expecting!!!” one person wrote. ” Thank you Gwen and Blake for being such a good people.”

“Thanks for rescuing this kitty when she was so close to having kittens,” another fan added. “You guys rock!”

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton’s Longtime Home is “Pretty Magic’

Gwen Stefani took permanent residence at Blake Shelton’s 12,000-acre Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch in 2020 during COVID quarantines. At the time, the former No Doubt frontwoman was pure city girl after spending her life in Los Angeles. But she quickly learned to love the great wide open.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2021, Stefani admitted that she fell hard for the Green Acres lifestyle. And the ranch held such a special place in her heart that Blake Shelton even had a chapel built on the property so they could have their wedding at home.

“It’s not that green right now, but it’s pretty magic, I have to say,” Stefani told DeGeneres at the time. “I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place, but it kind of feels like you go into a portal, and you’re like all of the sudden in nature, and I get to be like face to face with Blake Shelton every day.”