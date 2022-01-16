‘Blue Bloods’: Is Baez Back for Good?

Outsiders, we have noticed in the past couple of Blue Bloods episodes that Detective Maria Baez has been back. Is she back for good?

Actress Marisa Ramirez plays Baez, who has been off the show for character reasons. See, Baez had been wounded by a gunshot and took time to recover.

But she has been seen in some limited scenes in recent episodes. That may have been due to storylines involving guest stars Lyle Lovett and Jimmy Buffett, respectively.

OK, so is she back? We get some help from this article by Matt & Jess.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actress’s Character Might See More Action In Season 12, Episode 12

The change in this might occur with Episode 12. This coming Friday’s episode is titled The Reagan Way.

It will see Baez back with her in-field partner Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

They are going to be working with NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, or near him.

See, Frank is looking into a murder that is complicated by the fact that Archbishop Kearns, played by Stacy Keach, knows who the real killer is right now.

But because of the rules of confession in the Catholic Church, he is prohibited from being able to discuss it.

Commissioner Is Seeking Justice As He Asks Danny, Baez To Help Him Out

We all know that on Blue Bloods, Frank is a man of deep faith. It probably means that Frank does not want to force the Archibishop to do something against his religion.

But Frank does want justice.

This episode’s synopsis states that Danny and Baez “employ unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints when Frank tasks them with finding the real killer.”

OK, we will see what happens here.

We do not know what methods those two will use.

But they might have to go outside the box on this one. Like, really think about what is going to have to be done to help the commissioner out.

And, hey, it will be great to see Maria Baez back in the full swing of things as a part of the New York police force.

It will be back on this Friday night at 10 Eastern, 9 Central, on CBS. It’ll be interesting to see how all of this works out between Baez and Danny when working, in tandem, for a cause.

The cause is justice, of course, but this is something really from the high seat of Frank Reagan. How will they go about getting justice? Which tactic will help them to discover who is the person behind the murder?

With a show like Blue Bloods, they are always doing their best to bring a sense of drama and intrigue to storylines.