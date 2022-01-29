‘Blue Bloods’: CBS Hilariously Shows Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan Ready to Hear Some Gossip

In a hilarious new Twitter post, CBS is showing fans Frank Reagan ready to hear some gossip. Check out the “Blue Bloods” meme here.

Yes, “Blue Bloods” is a drama. But, the Reagan family always finds a way to make viewers smile or laugh. In a new Twitter post, CBS is showing fans Tom Selleck at his finest: excited to gossip.

The meme shows the actor mouthing “Ooooh” and wiggling his eyebrows. He looks intrigued and ready to hear some good tea. The caption reads “When your bestie says that they have gossip to tell you.”

In the comments section, fans are asking the network to shave another favorite show, Macgyver. Hopeful for a season six, viewers are saying that the gossip Tom Selleck needs to hear is that the series is returning to television.

“Oh it’s time all right so here’s the tea #SaveMacGyver already or sell the rights we want season 6 and more,” one fan writes.

Will Frank Reagan be hearing some gossip on an upcoming episode of “Blue Bloods?” We’re not sure, but we are excited to find out.

His Scariest Role Before “Blue Bloods”

IMDb credits Tom Selleck for playing many larger roles before becoming Frank Reagan. While he takes on every character with confidence, Selleck says that there was one part that scared him a little bit.

Tom Selleck was nervous to play Dr. Richard Burke on Friends. Beginning his time on the show as a special guest star, he was not used to its sitcom setup. He had not been on a show like this since 1978.

“I hadn’t done a three-camera live show since Taxi. It scared me a little. But that’s the price you pay for opportunity,” he says.”

Luckily, the nerves did not get the best of him. After completing his three-episode contract, production asked him to appear in many more episodes. Dr. Richard Burke is a staple of season 2, and returns in seasons 3 and 6. He becomes a love interest for Monica, played by Courtney Cox, and returns in an effort to win her back. Watch the clip below for a scene from season 2.

“They said, ‘Hey, can you do a few more? ‘So then I did more. And I quickly realized, ‘Wow, this is a big deal.’”

Selleck says that his time on Friends “just worked. I thought it was great.” If there is ever a revival or reunion for the sitcom, maybe the actor will make another guest appearance.

“But if the opportunity came up, I’d do it again!”

Catch the “Blue Bloods” star on his 10 episodes of Friends now. Maybe you’ll see a different side of the actor we know and love as Frank Reagan.