‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Has Some Important Intel in Preview of Friday’s New Episode

For Blue Bloods fans, they know that when Danny Reagan speaks, it is a sign to lean in and see what the detective has to say.

Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, shares a moment with his father, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. Of course, the commish is played by Tom Selleck in the CBS police drama.

On Friday, Wahlberg shared something with his fans. It happens to be a Blue Bloods scene that has Danny talking with Frank in a rather, um, frank manner. Let’s see what the show’s account put out on Twitter.

You will hear Danny talk about Sid Gormley. He is one of Frank’s “inner circle” team members and is played by Robert Chlossey.

Danny's got some important intel for the Commissioner, leading to a very complicated investigation. Tune in to an all-new #BlueBloods tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/jiYHd54Pzc — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) January 28, 2022

‘Blue Bloods’ Scene Has NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan Thinking

As you can see, when Frank Reagan hears some scuttlebutt about a cop, especially that someone calls him “a dirty cop,” it’s going to get his attention. Now, we don’t know if Frank is taking a more serious look because it is his son telling him this news.

But we believe that Frank sees Danny as not only his son but as a valued member of the NYPD in this moment. After all, if you have watched those Reagan family dinner scenes, then the lines between family and police officer can look like they get blurred.

Still, Blue Bloods shows a lot of different sides when it comes to family and police work. Selleck and Wahlberg have been a part of this show since its first season.

So, this Friday night episode is titled Cold Comfort. (Spoiler Alert! We’re sharing some insights on the new episode right here.)

New Episode Shows A Number of Storylines Being Presented In An Hour

Let’s see what the synopsis says about the episode: “Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez’s investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals evidence the officer may be corrupt.

“Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore,” the synopsis continues. “Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend’s death he deems suspicious. Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life.”

That sure seems to be a lot of storylines packed into one hour. Well, this appears to be one of the last new episodes for Blue Bloods for a bit. You can catch this episode on Friday night at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. The reason this might be the last one for a bit? A hiatus is taking place due to the Winter Olympics.