‘Blue Bloods’: Did Danny Reagan Cross the Line in This Scene?

Watching Blue Bloods can raise your blood pressure some weeks. For instance, watching Danny Reagan doing his job is, at times, interesting.

Yet did the character happen to cross the line in this particular scene from the CBS police drama? Maybe we should take a look at the one in question. We will do so with some support from an article on Looper.

For this one, we look back to a Season 2, Episode 12 titled The Job. Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, just puts his wife and children in danger and it leaves Blue Bloods fans scratching their heads. There is a shootout that takes place between Danny and a suspect.

‘Blue Bloods’ Hero Takes Out Gun and Gets Involved In Scary Shootout

In the episode, Danny hits another man on the run with his car during a nightly drive with the family. He gets out and checks on the man, but a masked shooter tells Danny to step away. So, our Blue Bloods hero takes out a gun from an ankle holster and tells the dude that he’s with the police.

A shootout follows which injures the masked shooter, who escapes. Danny’s children become terrified and traumatized as gunfire nearly hits them. The next scene shows Danny and his family together but the family is shaken up.

On Blue Bloods, Danny Reagan turns on his cop mode and tells them how he’ll catch that suspect. This would be cool but he’s talking to his wife Linda, played by Amy Carlson, and his two kids. They just got through with an experience where a bullet nearly tagged them.

Danny Seems To Be More Interested In Playing Cop When Dad, Husband Is Needed

This family could use a father and husband to care about them right now. In that moment. But Danny just steps into stuff deeper a lot of times. For instance, he once showed his niece (accidentally, we will add) a dead body. Come on, Danny! Get it together, brother.

And if you have watched Blue Bloods over the years, then you have seen some elements of maturation within him. Losing his wife, of course, changed his life beyond working over suspects in the streets of New York.

You can watch Wahlberg and his fellow Blue Bloods castmates on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

Beyond Wahlberg, other cast members include Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ramirez, Len Cariou, and Vanessa Ray.

Expect fireworks to break out on this coming Friday’s episode titled The Reagan Way. We will see Frank Reagan, played by Selleck, having to weigh his options in finding a murderer, It is a tricky situation for the NYPD commissioner.