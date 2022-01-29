‘Blue Bloods’: Does the Reagan Family Have an Issue with Boundaries?

Have you watched those dinner scenes at the Reagan house on Blue Bloods? It can get testy and funny at times. What about boundaries?

Do the family members that gather there regularly have boundary issues? What about the times they happen to cross paths in the police or legal fields? Ooh, this is a quandary to consider. Still, a thread on Reddit will help identify some issues that might be going on here.

A Redditor brings up a recent scene involving Eddie Janko-Reagan, played by Vanessa Ray, and Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fan Is No Fan Of How Eddie Roars Her Way Into Erin’s Office

“I just saw the episode where Eddie storms into Erin’s office and starts abusing her in front of Erin’s co-workers before storming off,” the poster writes. “And do I really need to mention the way Danny treats her at work. Am I the only who thinks this is completely inappropriate and unprofessional on Erin’s part to constantly allow it to happen?”

One Blue Bloods fan replies: “Erin always remembers that family comes first when others in the family constantly forget about that.”

This Redditor states: “Yeah. Agreed, though Erin is tough and can handle it and she loves Her Family. Actually, I think in some ways that She enjoys Her conflicts with Her Brothers, especially Danny. Now Eddie…She is overstepping, especially being new to the Family and all…”

Redditor Believes Erin ‘Gives As Good As She Gets’ When People Star Talking To Her

Danny is referencing Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. And this fan is no fan of Eddie at all: “I don’t like Eddie. I’m pretty behind, only watching series 9, but I find her an absolute pain, particularly since they got engaged.”

We have this Blue Bloods fan who sees things a little differently. The Redditor writes: “I don’t think she does let them walk all over her, though. She gives as good as she gets.”

And here is another not-Eddie fan speaking up. This poster writes: “I thought Eddie was definitely OTT in that last episode but I don’t believe that Erin lets her family walk all over her. Erin is not a nice person. She is a spoiled brat with a privileged attitude who looks down on everyone. I actually enjoy episodes when Erin is wrong or loses an argument with her father/brothers.”

The show is still on CBS and airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. If you are trying to see a new episode beyond the Jan. 28 one, then you are going to be out of luck for a bit. Blue Bloods is going on hiatus with the new episodes due to the Winter Olympics.