‘Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Explores Real Crimes in ‘Very Scary People’

Donnie Wahlberg returns to host the fifth season of Very Scary People, diving into tales of some of history’s most notorious criminals. The new season drops on April 16th on ID. Wahlberg serves as both the host and executive producer of a gripping true-crime series that explores notorious criminals, their sinister acts, and the punishments meted out to keep them locked away.

Each two-hour episode of Very Scary People combines riveting interviews and spellbinding archival footage to provide an unprecedented, all-encompassing look into the horrific crimes committed by these psychopaths as well as their backgrounds, motives, mental states, and the investigations that ultimately brought them to justice.

Featuring thorough interviews with local law enforcement, reporters who investigated and covered each case in depth, as well as those closest to both victims and offenders – this program provides a comprehensive look into humanity’s darkest corners. The new season will be available to stream on Sunday, April 16th at 9/8c on ID and discovery+. All prior seasons are already up and running for streaming now exclusively on discovery+.

Donnie Wahlberg says the series helps to ‘create awareness’

“I could not be more excited for a new season of Very Scary People to air on Investigation Discovery,” Wahlberg said in a press release. “With each episode, we bring new insights into the lives of terrifying criminals to create awareness and hope this knowledge helps prevent similar crimes from happening in the future.”

Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID, and HLN, linear and streaming also weighed in on the series. “With an impressive background of work in the true crime space, Donnie Wahlberg has become one of the most trusted faces for fans of the genre,” Sarlanis said. “And as the leader in true crime television, we at ID are delighted to become the new home of Very Scary People and welcome Donnie to our family of first-rate storytellers known to be the most credible, passionate, and knowledgeable in the business.”

On Sunday, April 16th at 9/8c on ID, the premiere of “The Trailside Killer” will feature notorious serial killer David Carpenter. From 1979 to 1981 he unleashed a reign of terror in Northern California’s usually peaceful hiking trails and left the locals in shock with his callous brutality. Local law enforcement had to face an intricate and taxing investigation that would eventually bring him to justice.

The upcoming season of Very Scary People casts a spotlight on some of the most wicked criminals in recent history, featuring Larry Hall, James Keene’s informant who exposed his true identity as an American rapist and murderer; Richard Cottingham, otherwise known as the Times Square Killer; Keith Jesperson dubbed ‘The Happy Face Killer’; John Robinson labeled “Slavemaster” by himself and considered to be one of the earliest serial killers on the internet; all culminating with Judy Buenoano – a Black Widow hiding behind her cover-ups as nurse, wife, and mother.