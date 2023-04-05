‘Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Speaks on Relationship With Tom Selleck Off-Screen

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg brings an upbeat attitude to the show’s set every single day ad it shows in his work. One person Wahlberg has gotten close to is Tom Selleck. He plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan. Wahlberg was recently asked if the affection between Frank and Danny mirrors a real-life connection with Selleck and himself.

“It absolutely mirrors Danny and Frank,” Wahlberg told TV Insider. “Tom and I are very close off-screen. That said, we both approach the show with the same level of commitment. But Tom is very focused and reserved and uses his years of experience in the craft. While I use instinct and feeling, and emotion a lot.” Selleck’s endorsement and blessing early on mattered to Wahlberg a lot.

‘Blue Blood Welcomes Selleck’s ‘Magnum P.I.’ Co-star Larry Manetti To Show

Coming up on the April 21 episode will be an appearance by Larry Manetti, who starred alongside Selleck in Magnum P.I. Manetti will play a retired cop. He’s looking for vengeance on a dealer who sold fentanyl to his grandson. But sadly, there is no on-screen reunion between the two actors. Wahlberg is asked why Selleck didn’t appear in a scene with Manetti.

“Tom really wanted his old friend on the show, but he didn’t want it to be distracting to the audience to have Larry in scenes with him,” Wahlberg said. “To his credit, Tom did encourage me to put the picture [of Larry with the Reagan family] on Instagram. He said, ‘I really want to support that Larry’s on the show. Can you do that social media thing?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely.'”

Will The Danny-Baez Romance Rumors Settle Down Or Keep Getting Hot?

Meanwhile, now that we’ve covered Wahlberg and Selleck’s relationship off-screen, maybe we can turn our attention to Danny and Baez. Marisa Ramirez plays Detective Maria Baez, Danny’s at-work partner on Blue Bloods. Fans have been hoping for a Danny-Baez dating moment on the show.

“The [May 12] episode is really intense for the partners,” Wahlberg said. “A perp Baez arrested wants revenge and Danny goes all out to protect her and her new baby. There’s a dinner and some drinks involved and maybe a sleepover. It’s going to really show how important Danny and Baez are to each other. Marisa and I chose to play up a lot more vulnerability than we have typically done in the past. The audience is going to love it!” Finally, Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.