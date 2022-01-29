‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Wishes ‘TV Dad’ Tom Selleck a Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Message

Our favorite Blue Bloods police commissioner Tom Selleck is celebrating his birthday. And his on-screen son is celebrating right along with him. Though, he’s not sure that Selleck will ever know.

“Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck!” Donnie Wahlberg wrote on Instagram. “Thankful to have you in my life “dad”, and blessed to have a small supporting role in the amazing legacy that is your life! Love you, Dad! Always, Son!”

The Frank Reagan actor turned 77 today (Jan 29th). But in our opinion, he stopped aging around 50. Seriously, look at the pictures Wahlberg posted.

The actors have starred together on the CBS procedural since 2010. And over the years, they’ve truly become family.

Wahlberg respects his Blue Bloods dad just as he would his real father, and he often goes on the record saying that Selleck “really is a legend.”

The two also have their own code of ethics that they follow while working together. And just like a real family, they aren’t afraid to give each other sh**, even on public platforms, which Donnie Wahlberg proved today.

“PS,” he added at the end of his birthday wish. “I know you won’t see this because you probably have no idea what @instagram is, but it’s ok because I don’t mind sharing with the world that you mean a lot to me.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg is a Huge Fan of Classic Tom Selleck

Donnie Wahlberg was watching a classic Tom Selleck flick on repeat long before he worked with him on Blue Bloods. And to this day, that movie is still his favorite Selleck project.

It’s hard to choose a favorite since the actor has starred in 86 movies and television shows during his career. But we might have to agree with Walhberg’s decision.

So what was it? Well, it isn’t the show that won Selleck an Emmy, Magnum, P.I. Although that is Wahlberg’s mom’s all-time favorite Selleck show.

Donnie Wahlberg actually loves Three Men and a Baby, and who doesn’t? In the story, Selleck joined Steve Guttenburg and Ted Danson as they tried to raise a baby left behind by an old girlfriend.

“I was a huge fan of Three Men and a Baby, and my mother was a huge fan of (Magnum, P.I.),” Wahlberg told TV Tango. “She is in heaven right now and every Friday night she is watching this show. I can call her at 4 in the morning. And she will say, ‘Oh my God, I loved it when you made Tom laugh!’ She’s in heaven.”