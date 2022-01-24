‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Fans Are Going To Love Episode 13

If you love Blue Bloods and have been waiting to see Eddie Janko-Reagan get deep into a case, then this week’s new episode will excite you.

Vanessa Ray plays the officer who also is married to Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. What in the world will she be getting into this coming Friday night? Let’s get a little insight from this article by Matt & Jess.

This case has her with Officer Luis Badillo, played by Ian Quinlan, looking into books. Say what? Here’s a snippet from the synopsis (Spoiler Alert! There is some info about Episode 13 ahead): “Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Police Officers Are On The Hunt For Culprit In Stolen Book Saga

On Blue Bloods, they are going to look at a culprit in the theft of these books. Why would someone do this? Possibly because these books could sell well on the black market. Also, security measures around protecting them are not like those at a jewelry store. One has precious jewels worth many dollars; the other one has books that, well, some people don’t value as much.

Yes, even though they are rare works at a bookstore. All of this might have been part of the culprit’s planning. But we really don’t know if that is true.

Take note of scenes involving Eddie and Badillo. Hopefully, these two can find a way to work together on the mean streets of New York City. Then, keep some Blue Bloods eyeballs on scenes involving Eddie and Jamie. Their chemistry is out of sight and both Ray and Estes bring their best to those moments.

Jamie Reagan Has Wanted To See Eddie, Badillo Work Together A Lot Better

Also, we do know that Jamie has wanted to see both Eddie and Badillo work well together. It has been one of his goals for pairing the two in the department. Will it all work out OK? There are plenty of other episodes ahead that will bear fruit on any decisions or concerns.

OK, so the show airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. Get your eyeballs on this one as original episodes of the show will not be airing for a period of time. CBS will be joining other networks in putting some shows on hiatus until after the Winter Olympics are done. A lot of new episodes probably will begin airing in late February as the entire month will be filled up with winter sports events.

NBC has the host network role for the Winter Olympics. But CBS knows viewership totals will skew more toward those primetime sports events.