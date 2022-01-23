‘Blue Bloods’: Everything We Know About Upcoming Episode 13

When Blue Bloods hits screens in the next episode it will be Cold Comfort. The episode features a big find by Danny and Baez.

Thankfully, there will be another new episode of the show next week. Fans can look forward to the 13th installment of Season 12. Danny Reagan and Maria Baez hit the streets as usual. They start out with a case of assault on a cop. As they dig deeper, they realize that the cop might not be so much a victim after all.

The synopsis gives a little more detail about what to expect from the episode.

“Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez’s investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt. Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore; Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend’s death he deems suspicious; and Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life.”

So, there’s a lot going on with Blue Bloods next week. That is clear. Fans are going to be happy to see some familiar duos in this episode. Danny and Baez. Anthony and Erin will be involved. Frank and cleaning up corruption. All of those familiar partners and stories.

It is also nice to know that Erin might get a lighter episode. She has had to deal with a lot of seriousness recently. If this is a less heavy episode and she gets to play matchmaker and relationship judge, then it could be a fun time for fans.

‘Blue Bloods’ Has Big Fight Between Erin and Eddie

In the last new episode, we saw a big fight between Erin and Eddie. Eddie was on the trail of a criminal. She just knew that they were guilty. They had to be put away. However, Erin, the ADA, was not about to press charges without more evidence. The case has to be water-tight to go to court. Blue Bloods made this a great moment of conflict between the two.

As this new episode approaches, will that fight mean more than just one episode? I’m not so sure. Eddie and Erin are almost always close at the dinner table. So, the awkwardness from work is likely going to melt away fairly easily. After all, there is a more important case next week.

Clearly, the corrupt cop is the top story heading into next week. This is going to be something that almost everyone on the show gets involved with. Eddie and Badillo will have their own crime to solve. However, Blue Bloods looks like it will lean on this dirty cop line. Rooting out corruption can produce some great moments on shows like this. Hopefully, this is one of those episodes.