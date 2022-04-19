‘Blue Bloods’: Everything We Know About Vanessa Ray and Marisa Ramirez’s Relationship Off-Screen

“Blue Bloods” has maintained a relatively solid cast since first premiering on CBS in 2010. However, two cast members, Vanessa Ray and Marisa Ramirez came later in the series and since joining, they haven’t shared a whole lot of screen time. That said, we began to wonder, are the two “Blue Bloods” actresses friends off-screen?

Within the scope of the fictional show, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray’s characters don’t spend a whole lot of time together. And given their positions within the New York City police department, it makes sense. As Looper reminds us, Ramirez’s character Baez is a detective for the law enforcement agency, while Vanessa Ray’s character Eddie Janko is a beat cop.

Together, both the actresses and the characters have become crucial among the “Blue Bloods” family. And outside of their roles, it’s become clear that Vanessa Ray and Marisa Ramirez share a close friendship.

Over on Instagram, the outlet reports the “Blue Bloods” stars share a lot of love for each other.

An earlier Instagram post shows Marisa Ramirez alongside her “Blue Bloods” costar Vanessa Ray amid filming for Eddie and Jamie’s wedding. With the duo posing together in the sweet post, it’s easy to see the costars are close friends.

A later post, shared on Vanessa Ray’s Instagram, shows the two actresses sharing time behind the scenes of “Blue Bloods.” In her post, she writes, “Marisa: shares her heart with me, the best listener, my sounding board.”

Overall it appears despite their lack of interaction in front of “Blue Bloods'” cameras, Vanessa Ray and Marisa Ramirez share a genuine relationship in real life.

Vanessa Ray Reveals What Drew Her to ‘Blue Bloods’

Besides its star-studded cast, there is surely a multitude of reasons why “Blue Bloods” drew dynamic actresses like Vanessa Ray and Marisa Ramirez to its set. And in a 2021 interview, the former shared her own experience in coming to the cast.

Overall, the Eddie Janko actress said, “I loved this role immediately.”

She explained, “Because when we first met, she was a rookie. But it was obvious she was following a calling to service.”

Nevertheless, just like all good characters and actors alike, Vanessa Ray said another attractive trait about Eddie Janko is that she all together “eager, messy, and flawed.” She further quipped, “I mean, who wouldn’t love Eddie. Although, I am a bit biased.”

However, it wasn’t solely her own character that drew her to “Blue Bloods.”

Upon first joining the show, Ray almost exclusively worked with Jamie Reagan actor Will Estes. “He’s an incredible partner and dear friend,” the Eddie Janko actress shared. In addition, it seems her role is constantly transitioning.

“As Jamie and Eddie’s relationship evolved and when they finally decided to get together/married, my job has also evolved.”

And as her character evolved, so too did her relationship with the rest of the cast. “It felt like a totally new show,” Ray said. “New faces every day.”