‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Believe One Moment Shows How Deep the Reagan Family Connection Is

There have been plenty of family bonding moments on Blue Bloods, from the family dinner table scenes to the characters’ work in the field, where they sometimes cross paths. But if you’re looking for a powerful scene that demonstrates the strength of the Reagan family bond, you can’t do much better than the Season 4 episode “To Protect and Serve.”

At least, that’s what Blue Bloods fans seem to agree. In response to a 2015 tweet from the official Blue Bloods Twitter account – “What is your favorite Danny moment?” – the replies from fans poured in. And they were nearly unanimous. Across the board, fans pointed to a moment that demonstrates Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) love for his family. It also shows the Reagan family’s commitment to looking out for one another.

“Love the show,” one fan replied. “Please don’t hurt my family.”

“His ‘please don’t hurt my family’ when Erin was shot,” another fan responded. “Awesome brother, husband, dad, son, grandson, uncle and partner.”

Fan-Favorite Blue Bloods Scene Is About Having Each Other’s Backs

The quote fans repeatedly cited is from “To Protect and Serve.” In that episode, Danny arrests a murder suspect, Raoul Delgado (Armando Riesco) who also worked as an informant for the Department of Homeland Security. Delgado goes to court to be arraigned. Once there, he shoots and takes hostage Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan-Boyle (Bridget Moynahan). His list of demands? That he be allowed to speak with Danny, and then that he be given a safe path out of the country.

As Danny is negotiating with Delgado, the detective kneels, then says, “Please don’t hurt my family.” He seems desperate, but this is actually a code phrase that the Reagans use when they’re in a sticky situation, per Looper. Erin, hearing the code phrase, drops down, and Danny shoots Delgado.

On social media, fans almost uniformly cite that moment as one of the most powerful Blue Bloods scenes yet. And while there have been many thrilling scenes since then, that Danny moment will seemingly always stand out in fans’ minds, along with the pivotal phrase that accompanied it.

Family Is a Double-Edged Sword for Danny Reagan

The scrapes they get themselves into have shown time and again that for the Reagans, family comes first. That said, their family ties are not without tensions. Particularly for Danny, who works as a detective in the NYPD that his father oversees as commissioner, it’s been important to differentiate himself from his family.

“My character just sort of marches to the beat of his own drum on the show,” Wahlberg explained in a 2014 interview with CBS This Morning. “His dad’s the commissioner, but I think he’s cut from more of an old-school cloth. He kind of walks sort of both sides of the line a little bit. And I think it’s important for him to not be just considered, you know, one of the good cops because his dad’s the boss.”

Blue Bloods is now in Season 12, and more recently, Danny has actually been collaborating with his father, helping to investigate a dirty cop that his dad had his suspicions about. But where things go from here for the Reagans remains to be seen. For instance, will the family pull together to support Erin in a run for D.A.? Tune in to CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET to find out.