‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of One Season Five Storyline

If you watch Blue Bloods, then you are going to have some storylines that stand out a lot. Fans are speaking out about a Season 5 storyline.

Which one is it? Well, we are going to find out with some help from this article by Looper. The episode is titled The Art of War and it finds Linda Reagan, played by Amy Carlson, dying on a gurney after being shot.

It’s one of the most powerful moments throughout the Blue Bloods timeline of storylines. So, Linda finds herself working to keep a colleague’s son safe from gangs. Still, this young man is forced to kill a witness in a hospital bed.

The son does the deed and runs away. Linda and the doctors at the hospital do work to tend to his wounds. But he’s pronounced dead and the doctors and other staff members look up and see Linda was shot by a stray bullet.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Share Strong Reactions To Seeing Linda Reagan Die

Blue Bloods fans were definitely moved by this finish of the Season 5 season finale. One fan writes on Rotten Tomatoes: “Linda getting shot brought us to our knees.” Another one on Reddit says: “I just saw the final 2 episodes of season 5 and wow it was amazing. It somehow got to me during this one scene.”

Season 5 does have some doozy storylines, too, beyond Linda getting shot. For instance, on Blue Bloods, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, wants to put a cop-killer that murdered a friend of Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou, years before, behind bars.

Also, Eddie Jenko, played by Vanessa Ray, is kidnapped after Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, gets involved in a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, was attacked in a biker gang’s plot for retribution.

There’s Little Doubt That Reagan Family Goes Through A Lot on Show

We know, after all these seasons, that members of the Reagan family do go through a lot. It’s truly a bit scary sometimes but they manage to persevere.

More than one of them has been shot and that goes beyond Linda getting a bullet in her. These storylines on Blue Bloods just happen to take their own lives and manage to always deliver. Fans get their emotions tossed around like a hot potato, then they are left to make sense of the senseless.

If you take a look at a number of these episodes of the years, they have different lengths of storylines. Some are short and get taken care of in one episode; others do stretch out longer and are maybe over two or three episodes. Blue Bloods does use dramatic moments well.