‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Felt Let Down by One Season Two Episode

You would’ve been hard-pressed to find more loyal fans of a TV show than those who watch Blue Bloods. But they didn’t like one episode.

It happened to be one in Season Two of the CBS police drama. Let’s get some insights into the one they didn’t find so cool with some help from Looper.

The episode is titled Leap of Faith with Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, investigating a strange death. This dead woman’s daughter tells Danny that she got a message from God. It said that her stepfather had a role in the woman’s death.

‘Blue Bloods’ Storyline Around Catholicism Does Not Sit Well With Its Fans

But there is more going on in Blue Bloods with this episode and religion and God. The show’s other storyline involves NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, who is doing some snooping himself. For him, it’s about looking into a dead Catholic priest up for sainthood.

Frank, a devout Catholic, looks to see if this priest qualifies for it. Well, Blue Bloods fans think the show didn’t really explain the Catholic Church’s canonization process. One person on IMDb wrote, “The parts regarding Catholicism were really dreadful. Didn’t anyone do some serious research for this episode? Canonization begins, not with miracles, but with a careful examination of a person’s entire life for virtues.”

Oh boy, that’s not a good thing if you don’t do homework on Catholicism. It has a place in the show’s overall themes with the Reagan family really tied to it. Another IMDb fan writes, “When is Hollywood going to stop depicting Catholics as though we’re still in the ’50s? I don’t know even any IRISH Catholic family that looks and acts like these people.”

Episode Gets Lowest Marks on IMDb Among CBS Drama’s Season Two Shows

Leap of Faith does not get a really high mark among Season Two shows. On IMDb, its score is 7.4 out of 10. That is the lowest mark of any episode for that season.

It is worth noting how many episodes of Blue Bloods are in the “like” category among the show’s fans. Frank, Danny, and other Reagan family members are out on the streets of New York City and work to keep things safe.

Yet you have to admit that sometimes, even this show will have a clunker of a storyline. Fans notice it and because they love the show so much, they will be passionate in their disdain for bad storylines.

By the way, Blue Bloods will be airing one more new episode this Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, before going on hiatus for the Winter Olympics.