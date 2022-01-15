‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over One Season 10 Moment

Don’t think Blue Bloods fans cannot remember a lot of moments from the show’s tenure on CBS. They do, especially one from Season 10.

Which one are we talking about, though, Outsiders?

We get a little assist from Looper to help us out.

The quick-and-dirty answer for you about the moment is when Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman, appears on the show. Hill is a family member they did not know about. Imagine that happening with a show like Blue Bloods so connected to its family roots.

‘Blue Bloods’ Dinner Table Chatter Picked Up With Joe Hill At The Scene

Let’s take a little deeper dive here about Season 10. It did get cut short because of COVID-19 restrictions. But the show made sure the finale had personal storylines.

Well, it could not get more personal than Joe Hill showing up on Blue Bloods as the son of the late Joe Reagan.

On top of all that, he’s a member of the New York Police Department.

Mercy. So, what did Blue Bloods fans have to say? We turn to Reddit for some help. And remember, too, that the Season 10 finale was a two-parter so you had a lot of action going down.

Some Fans Thought Finale Was About Jamie, Eddie Having Baby But Not So

There were some fans who thought the Season 10 surprise would be a pregnancy for Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, and Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray.

Nope, not it. This fan wrote that the pregnancy “was my expectation, too, especially in the beginning when Eddie was so maternal over the abandoned baby. But it turned out even better!”

One Blue Bloods fan wrote about seeing Joe at the famed dinner table.

“I was shocked to see that tbh,” the Redditor writes. “I was half expecting him to say, ‘do we all hold hands or what? I’m not used to this,’ at the family dinner at the end.” This episode was aptly titled Family Secret. On IMDb, it’s got a 9.2 rating out of 10 on the platform’s ratings system.

By the way, if you are looking for some stellar programming on Blue Bloods then make sure to tune in next week for The Reagan Way. (Spoiler Alert! You get to see Joe and Jamie work together).

The CBS police drama’s past two episodes have featured Lyle Lovett and Jimmy Buffett, respectively. What will the future of this season hold for the show? We do not know, Outsiders, but it always is something to keep an eye on with a cast like this show’s one. Tom Selleck, of course, stars as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on the show.