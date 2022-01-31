‘Blue Bloods’: Frank and Danny Unite on a Case in Upcoming Episode

When you tune into Blue Bloods and happen to see Frank Reagan and his son Danny collaborate on a case, then it’s worth watching the scenes.

Why? Because Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, who play the NYPD Commissioner and his NYPD detective son, respectively, are good actors. Let’s get a little more information about this, though, with a little help from Pop Culture.

Last Friday’s episode was one time where we actually saw them sit at a different table than the dinner table. It was a spot where Danny laid some serious stuff down for Frank to hear. The title of it was Cold Comfort and there was nothing comfortable about what these two talked about at all.

‘Blue Bloods’ Scene Features Danny Talking With Frank About ‘Dirty Cop’

When it comes to having one of his police officers viewed as a “dirty cop,” then it’s going to get Frank’s attention. This is what Danny brought to the commissioner’s (and his father’s) attention.

Detective Peter O’Neill, played by Lee Aaron Rosen, was assaulted. But Frank put some distance around finding answers as Danny did learn that O’Neill might be corrupt. What happens here?

O’Neill goes to the hospital and Frank meets him and his wife Sarah there on Blue Bloods. Sarah wants Frank out in public and to give a press conference. Frank held off. Danny and his partner Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, enter the case. They get stopped by local informant Bugs, who says O’Neill is involved with the Dead Twins gang.

Informant Tells Danny, Baez That His Borther Might Be Able To Help Them

This news came just before Danny and Frank had their conversation on Blue Bloods. Frank let Danny dig more and didn’t make a public comment. Why was O’Neill in the space that he got assaulted in at that time? Danny was looking for answers.

Bugs does help Danny and Maria as he introduces them to his brother Marcus. They get a name that might help, but it was a set-up and gang members started shooting.

Frank meets with O’Neill at the hospital and the detective offers up that he has been taking money from the Dead Twins. Why? He was collaring other criminals while thinning their rivals.

Later on, Sarah stormed into Frank’s office demanding they go to the public. He would not do it. Instead, he told her that if she had any questions, then she could get back in touch with him. This left her speechless as she left his office. Maybe she does not know the facts about her husband’s sneaky deals. Frank does, though. Still, it is worth watching when the commissioner is all business and, in his way, protects one of his officers.